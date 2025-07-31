Lenovo Launches $5,000 ThinkBook With Expandable Rollable Display

Lenovo has officially launched the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, its first commercially available rollable laptop, with a premium price tag of $5,000 that positions it as one of the most expensive consumer laptops on the market.

The device, which was initially showcased at CES 2025, features a unique expandable display that transforms from a standard 14-inch screen to a larger 16.7-inch panel by rolling the display upward.

This innovative design eliminates the creasing issues commonly associated with foldable laptops while providing users with flexible screen real estate.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 7 258V processor, designed for power efficiency rather than maximum performance.

The laptop comes equipped with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, providing substantial memory and storage capacity for professional use.

The rollable OLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness, with resolution scaling from 2000 x 1600 pixels in standard mode to 2000 x 2350 pixels when extended.

The seamless expansion mechanism allows users to adapt their workspace without the visual interruptions of traditional folding displays.

Additional features include Dolby Atmos audio support, WiFi 7 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4, Harman Kardon speakers, and a 66Whr battery pack.

The laptop targets students and office workers who require portability while occasionally needing larger screen space for productivity tasks.

At $5,000, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 carries a significant premium over traditional laptops, reflecting the cost of its pioneering rollable display technology.

The price point places it in competition with high-end foldable devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, as manufacturers explore new form factors in the premium mobile computing market.

The launch represents Lenovo’s entry into the emerging rollable display category, as the company seeks to differentiate its products through innovative hardware designs that address the evolving needs of mobile professionals and content creators.

