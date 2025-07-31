Tineco Launches Premium S9 Artist Vacuum Series With Steam Technology

Home cleaning appliance manufacturer Tineco has launched its flagship FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Series, featuring two premium wet and dry vacuum models designed to combine advanced cleaning technology with sophisticated aesthetics for modern households.

The series comprises the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Pro ($1,299) and FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam ($1,499), both featuring proprietary technologies including HyperSteam Technology, iLoop Smart Sensor, and one-button FlashDry self-cleaning capabilities.

The flagship S9 Artist Steam model incorporates HyperSteam Technology that heats steam to 140°C, ensuring it reaches floors at no less than 99°C for effective grease and stain removal.

Both models feature FlashDry Technology for automated self-cleaning using heated fresh water and sealed drying at 85°C, completing the process in five minutes.

New innovations include DualBlock Anti-Tangle Technology to prevent hair and pet fur clogging, and a 180° Lay-flat HyperStretch Design with an ultra-slim 12.85cm profile for cleaning under furniture.

The devices deliver 22kPa suction power and offer up to 75 minutes of runtime on a single charge.

The iLoop Smart Sensor automatically detects dirt levels and adjusts suction power and water flow accordingly, while Smooth Drive Technology provides 360° manoeuvrability through smart omnidirectional wheels.

Triple-sided edge cleaning ensures comprehensive coverage of baseboards and corners.

Tineco has emphasised aesthetic appeal alongside functionality, positioning the S9 Artist Series as sophisticated home appliances suitable for display in modern households.

The launch follows Tineco’s recognition as the global leader in the household wet and dry floor cleaner category by Euromonitor International.

Jade Tang, Country Manager for Tineco ANZ, highlighted the company’s focus on combining “incredible cleaning performance” with appliances “engineered for the modern home” to meet evolving consumer expectations in Australia and New Zealand.

Both models come with two-year warranties and are available from major retailers, including Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Costco, and the Tineco Online Store.

A limited-time promotion running until August 31 offers a bonus Tineco Go Mini Pet Hand Vacuum (valued at $199) with purchase.

The company, which operates in over 14 million homes globally, holds 975 patents and 577 registered trademarks following more than two decades of research and development in the floor cleaning category.