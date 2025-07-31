Pixel 10 Series Leak Shows 100-Hour Battery Life and Enhanced Cameras

Leaked specifications from reliable tipster Evan Blass have revealed significant upgrades coming to Google’s Pixel 10 series, including improved cameras, enhanced battery life, and design refinements across the lineup.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will feature a larger 6.4-inch cover screen while maintaining an 8-inch main foldable display.

Google is reportedly upgrading the device’s construction with a multi-alloy steel hinge and high-strength aluminium alloy outer shell for improved durability.

The foldable is rumoured to be the first with an IP68 rating, offering better water and dust resistance.

Battery performance receives a major enhancement, with the device capable of lasting up to 72 hours in Extreme Battery Saver mode.

The rear camera system will retain a triple-lens setup, though specific specifications remain undisclosed.

Both the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL will maintain familiar 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch display sizes, respectively.

Pixel 10 Google Store Teaser Pixel 10 Series Leak Shows 100 Hour Battery Life and Enhanced Cameras

Camera improvements include a 50MP main sensor paired with a 48MP ultra-wide lens featuring autofocus for enhanced macro photography capabilities.

The telephoto system, branded as “100x Pro Res Zoom,” is expected to use a 48MP 5x telephoto sensor capable of 8K video recording at 24 or 30fps.

Battery life sees dramatic improvements, with both models reportedly lasting up to 100 hours in Extreme Battery Saver mode, likely aided by a more efficient processor.

Despite retaining a compact 6.3-inch form factor, the standard Pixel 10 will introduce telephoto photography with “20x Pro Res Zoom” powered by an 11MP sensor.

The 20x zoom capability suggests a base optical magnification between 2x and 3x.

The device will feature a 48MP main camera, though the ultra-wide lens appears to use a lower-resolution 13MP sensor compared to previous generations, representing a potential downgrade in that area.

The leaked specifications suggest Google is focusing on camera versatility, battery efficiency, and build quality improvements across the Pixel 10 lineup, with particular emphasis on extending battery life through software optimisation and hardware efficiency gains.

Google has not officially confirmed these specifications, and the company typically unveils new Pixel devices in the fall.

