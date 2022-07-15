Lenovo’s New Legion Range Is Gaming Utopia

Lenovo announced four new high-powered gaming laptops, fast closing the gap between portable gaming options and their pricier desktop counterparts.

The new Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 are the world’s most powerful 16-inch gaming laptops, while the new Lenovo Legion Slim 7i and 7 are Lenovo Legion’s thinnest and lightest gaming laptops yet.

These new devices have the largest battery capacity on a 16-inch gaming laptop, and are the first with FHD webcams. They are also the only 16-inch 2560×1600 gaming laptops.

legion 7 1 Lenovos New Legion Range Is Gaming Utopia

The Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 feature up to 12th Gen Intel Core HX Series or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU (up to 175W TGP) or AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT mobile graphics, DDR5 memory, and Gen 4 PCIe SSD storage.

They pack all this into a 2.5kg chassis, and feature a battery of 99.99Whr – the world’s largest battery on a 16-inch gaming laptop.

legion battery Lenovos New Legion Range Is Gaming Utopia

The Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard has curved keys, and WASD Force Sensor Technology with optional swappable keys.

The Legion Slim 7 laptop series offers the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H Series or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors, a dedicated rear I/O dashboard with HDMI 2.1, and a massive 99.99Whr capacity battery.

lgeion thin Lenovos New Legion Range Is Gaming Utopia

“Lenovo Legion has always occupied a place at the pinnacle of gaming performance, complementing gamers’ personal and professional lives to adapt to wherever they go, whether it’s a tournament stadium, classroom, or boardroom,” said Ouyang Jun, Lenovo’s vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group.

“More stylish and savage than ever before, Lenovo’s new Legion 7 series laptops are leveling up to push the limits of smarter, high-performance gaming.”

The Legion 7i Pro is available now for $2,049, while the Legion 7i is $1,816.

 

 

