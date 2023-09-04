LG Offers Three Months Free Apple TV+ For Smart TVs

LG Electronics have a new offer for eligible LG smart TV users in 81 countries, including Australia. The company is offering three months free Apple TV+ for owners of compatible 4K and 8K LG Smart TV (2018-present models). The trial can be redeemed within the Apple TV app from August 31st to November 12th.

Apple TV+ offers premium dramas, comedies, feature films, documentaries, and kids/family entertainment. This includes ‘Silo,’ ‘Hijack,’ ‘Foundation,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and ‘The Morning Wars.’

It also includes limited series ‘Lessons in Chemistry,’ starring Brie Larson. There are also highly anticipated feature films on the way including ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ ‘Napoleon’ with Joaquin Phoenix, and ‘Argylle’ with Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Samuel L. Jackson, Sam Rockwell, Catherine O’Hara, and more.

LG are also constantly working towards delivering premium viewing experience, and it’s all easy through the webOS platform.

