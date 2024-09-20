Limited Edition PS5 Collection Pays Tribute To The 30-Year-Old Original

Kurt Cobain died. South Africa held its first multiracial elections. The English channel tunnel opened. Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat signed an accord for Palestinian self‑rule. O.J. Simpson was accused of a double murder. Friends debuted on TV and Forest Gump opened at cinemas.

And Sony launched its first PlayStation console.

The year was 1994, and to celebrate 30 years of PlayStation consoles the company is releasing the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection on November 21 (the original was release in December 1994).

 

Screen Shot 2024 09 20 at 11.45.40 am Limited Edition PS5 Collection Pays Tribute To The 30 Year Old Original
First Sony PlayStation console, circa 1994.

 

The colour and design hark back to the original, but integrate the latest line of PS5 hardware products.

There are 12,300 units of the PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle for sale, with limited edition numbers etched onto the unit. The number represents the month and date of the first PlayStation console launch.

Hideaki Nishino, CEO of the Platform Business Group, Sony Interactive Entertainment, said the number of pixels had grown exponentially, and that “stereo sound evolved into surround sound – and now we are using 3D audio”.

 “The game controller has also evolved, starting with buttons, then came the analog stick and later vibration – and now we have haptics and even adaptive triggers,” Nishino says.

 The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will be sold in the following options:

Screen Shot 2024 09 20 at 12.15.42 pm Limited Edition PS5 Collection Pays Tribute To The 30 Year Old Original
PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe.

PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe

  • Includes the limited edition PS5 Pro console with 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 in territories supporting this standard, and matching limited edition accessories – DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense Charging Station, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately).
  • It includes a Vertical Stand, original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing, four PlayStation Shapes cable ties, PlayStation sticker, limited edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs) and a PlayStation Paperclip.
Screen Shot 2024 09 20 at 12.23.50 pm Limited Edition PS5 Collection Pays Tribute To The 30 Year Old Original
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle
  • PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle 
  • Includes the limited edition PS5 Digital Edition console with 1TD SSD and matching limited edition accessories – DualSense wireless controller and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately).
  • It also includes a Vertical Stand, original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing, four PlayStation Shapes cable ties, PlayStation sticker, limited edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs) and a PlayStation Paperclip.
Screen Shot 2024 09 20 at 12.16.25 pm Limited Edition PS5 Collection Pays Tribute To The 30 Year Old Original
PlayStation Portal Remote Player – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

PlayStation Portal Remote Player – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition

 Standalone product. 

 

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

 Standalone product. (See main photo at top.)

 

Screen Shot 2024 09 20 at 12.28.27 pm Limited Edition PS5 Collection Pays Tribute To The 30 Year Old Original
DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition

DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition

Standalone product.

 

