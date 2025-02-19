Motorola’s Upcoming Flagship To Be Called Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola’s upcoming flagship foldable smartphone will be called the Razr 60 Ultra, according to new certification documents.

The confirmation comes by way of the UAE’s TDRA certification documents for the phone, which list the name of the device alongside its model number which is XT2551, reported GSM Arena.

The document does not reveal further details of the phone, but other recent leaks have pointed to renders and rumoured specs of the device.

Leaked renders show the new Motorola Razr 60 Ultra in a dark green body colour with stitched faux leather on the rear.

The right edge of the Razr 60 Ultra features volume buttons and a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

Motorola is likely using the same 6.9-inch screen used in the Razr 50 Ultra. The display could possibly reach up to 3,000 nits of brightness. The refresh rate will likely stay at 165Hz, offering a smoother experience compared to 120Hz found on most other phones.

The internal display has a punch-hole design and slim bezels. Its bottom edge has a SIM slot, a USB-C port, a microphone, and a speaker.

The latest renders also show the presence of dual camera modules on the back of the Razr 60 Ultra.

Motorola will most likely equip the device with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

A Geekbench listing reveals that the device will feature an octa-core Qualcomm chipset, with six cores running at 3.53GHz and two cores at 4.32GHz.

The Razr Ultra 60 is expected to feature up to 12GB of RAM and launch with Android 15, along with a 4,000mAh battery.

There is no speculation on pricing or release date of the phone yet, but with Motorola already applying for certifications, it seems that it will bring forward its usual June release date for the Ultra devices to sometime over the next few weeks, most likely in March or April.