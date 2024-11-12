Moto’s New Patent For Rollable Phone With Multiple Finger ID Sensors

As electronics companies including LG, Samsung and Oppo beaver away in the background on the concept of the rollable phone, Motorola has been granted a patent for technology that would allow multiple finger ID sensors to be placed within such a handset.

Moto unveiled its prototype rollable – potentially named the Rizr – in 2023. The rollable phone contains mechanics and screens that allow the phone to extend, thus allowing a change in viewing ratio. 

The new patent relates to an “electronic device, method, and computer program product” that would “provide a predictable external finger area on a ‘rollable display device’ for fingerprint authentication that is available at least in both a fully retracted position and fully extended position”. 

moto foldable id sensors 2 Motos New Patent For Rollable Phone With Multiple Finger ID Sensors
Image from patent showing two ovals (sensors).

“Portable electronic communication devices, particularly smartphones, have become ubiquitous,” the document states. “People all over the world use such devices to stay connected. These devices have been designed in various mechanical configurations. 

“A first configuration, known as a ‘candy bar’, is generally rectangular in shape, has a rigid form factor, and has a display disposed along a major face of the electronic device. By contrast, a ‘clamshell’ device has a mechanical hinge that allows one housing to pivot relative to the other. 

“A third type of electronic device is a ‘slider’ where two different device housings slide, with one device housing sliding relative to the other.” 

Motorola says “Incorporating fixed location features, such as biometric sensors, in these newer device configurations creates a challenge”.

The idea is to build enough sensors into the phone so that people can sign in with finger ID no matter how they’re using the device.

