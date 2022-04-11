Netflix Double Thumbs-up

Netflix Adopt Double Thumbs-Up Button

Netflix have announced that they plan to introduce a ‘Double Thumbs-Up’ feature, allowing their users to show when they really love the content on their platform. Currently, users have the option to up or down vote content, allowing the algorithm to better suggest content.

The double thumbs-up button, according to Netflix, will allow users to better demonstrate what content they really like, and allowing them to add more content from specific actors, genres and production companies.

“Providing an additional way to tell us when you’re really into something means a profile with recommendations that better reflect what you enjoy,” they said in a blog post on their website.

“If you loved Bridgerton, you might see even more shows or films starring the cast, or from Shondaland (the films production company).”

Credit: Liam Daniel / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection
Credit: Liam Daniel / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

As competition between streaming services rises, with more and more people subscribing to rivals such as Stan and Apple TV+, Netflix are looking to innovate and really address the needs of their consumers. Recently, after a Saturday Night Live sketch joked about a ‘short-ass movies’ category, Netflix implemented the idea, with the new category featuring films with runtimes under 100 minutes.

