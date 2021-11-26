Netflix And Spotify Team Up For Soundtrack Hub

Now it will be easier for fans of the soundtracks of shows like Squid Games, Cowboy Bebop and Bridgerton to listen to the music behind their favourite scenes at any time, with Netflix and Spotify joining forces to launch a new hub showcasing soundtracks, playlists and podcasts of the music in Netflix hits.

This makes sense, of course. In announcing the hub, Spotify revealed that within two weeks of Squid Game’s debut, their listeners had created more than 22,500 unique themed playlists to keep their dystopian experience on the roll when away from the screen.

“It’s clear that after the credits roll, viewers are left wanting even more – and they come to Spotify to hear it,” the Swedish audio streaming company say.

Just search “Netflix” on Spotify.