New Samsung Galaxy A Series Announced, With AMOLED Panels

Here’s the official word you’ve been waiting for – Samsung’s Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 have just been announced, and they sound like the buzz phone fans have been after. The A54 is the smaller device here, with a 6.4″ 1080p Super AMOLED panel, and 120Hz refresh rate. The A34 has a 6.6″ Super AMOLED panel, with the same 1080p refresh.

With a brighter display than previous models on both, the A 54 is 158.2×76.7×8.2mm and weighs 202g. The A 34 is161.3×78.1×8.2mm, though it is lighter at 199g.

Both devices share a water and dust protection rating of IP67, as well as a 5000mAh battery and 25W charging.

The A54 has a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, a 12MP f/2.2 fixed focus ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP f/2.4 macro cam. On the other side you have a 32MP f/2.2 selfie cam.

With the Galaxy A34, you’re going to happily settle for a 48MP f/1,8 main cam, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 5MP macro. Flip it around and you’ll get a selfie cam with a 13MP sensor.

As for power, the A54 has the 5nm Exynos 1380 chipset under the hood, and the A34 has the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080.

Both devices come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, with 126GB or 256GB expandable storage.

There are a range of colours, with lime, graphite, violet and silver for the A34. The A54 comes in lime, graphite, violet and white.

Improving on camera quality and battery life than even the Galaxy S23, the four new phones unveiled today – the Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G, Galaxy A14 5G, and Galaxy A14 – reportedly pack up to two days battery life, while promising crisp videos even in bright conditions.

In short, the new A series model Samsung phones are set to make sure your pics and videos are up to your standard, without shakiness or blur, thanks to improved optical image stabilisation (OIS) and video digital image stabilisation (VDIS), giving you the security your precious memories are captured just the way you want to remember them.