Sony Will Change Lives With Retinal Projection Camera

The upcoming DSC-HX99RNV is a retinal projection kit that is set to change the lives of the visually impaired, helping them document the world around them.

Consisting of Sony’s DSC-HX99 compact camera, as well as QD Laser’s RETISSA NEOVIEWER, which is a viewfinder which uses laser retinal projection tech, this is set to make a positive impact on many lives.

“We continue to leverage creativity and technology to enhance the accessibility of our products, services and experiences,” says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc.

“The Retina Projection Camera kit is a step in our commitment to a future that empowers all types of creators.

“Sony welcomes the opportunity to use our digital imaging technology in this new and innovative way.”

This Cyber-shot travel zoom model covers everything from wide-angle to super-telephoto in a compact body completed with a 24-720 mm (30x) high-power zoom lens.

With the RETISSA NEOVIEWER you have an accessory viewfinder, where a digital image from the camera is projected to the retina to see surroundings. The viewer can then take a photo or record video.

This combines as a way for users to view landscapes or faces, as well as read signs and grab images through retinal projection.

With the kit, you can shoot high-speed and high-precision AF performance and support for recording in RAW format. This is a completely new format which hasn’t been put to practical use before.

As a way to send this revolutionary new concept out as far as possible, Sony will cover a portion of the sale price. They also plan a collaboration with Japanese and American schools that help pupils with low vision.