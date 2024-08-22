New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging

Latest News by David Richards Share
X

Chinese audio Company Shokz who pioneered bone conduction audio listening has launched a new OpenRun Pro 2 headphone that enhances listening for sports enthusiasts.

Their new offering that can now be charged using a USB C cable, is set to sell for $319 in Australia, it includes enhanced TurboPitch audio capability, real-time external sound sensing, and a lightweight, sweat-proof design.

The OpenRun Pro 2’s real-time external sound sensing technology keeps users aware of their surroundings during outdoor activities, it’s also sweat and weather resistance.

With their latest models Shokz who are only investing in sports sponsorship and free PR is using dual-layer mesh structure and hydrophobic nano-coating that delivers protection from rain and sweat, making it ideal for rigorous workouts.

Its open-ear design ensures fresh, sweat-free ear canals while delivering enhanced comfort with a balanced, lightweight fit.%name New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging

Their new TurboPitch low-frequency enhancement, which deliver deep bass and dynamic beats.

Coupled with directional sound field technology, the OpenRun Pro 2 creates a rich, three-dimensional listening experience while effectively minimizing sound leakage.

Dual noise-cancelling microphones enhance call clarity, even in noisy environments.

The Company claims that their new headphones deliver 12-hour battery life, and that quick 5-minute charge provides 150 minutes of usage, while a 30-minute charge supports up to 9 hours of listening, ensuring continuous performance even during long-distance runs.

The OpenRun Pro 2 also supports dual-device connectivity, allowing seamless transitions between smartphones and other Bluetooth devices like smartwatches or computers.

Its intuitive mechanical button design ensures easy control during workouts.

Available in two stylish colour options, black and orange this headset merges athletic functionality with aesthetics, embodying sportiness with elegance.

Flick of a switch 728x90 1 New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
Middleton 728x90px Product New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
Leaderboard 728x90 1 New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
Whatmough 728x90 New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
728x90 New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
FATHERS DAY 2024 BANNER 728x90px New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
728x90 Iconic New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
QUEEN 728x90 New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
Haier 728x90 1 New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
hitachi banner 728x90 New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
728x90 New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
Litheaudio 728x90 New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
728X90 New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
Martin Logan 728 x 90 New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
728x90 New Sports Headset Launched By Shokz With USB C Charging
Previous Post

LG Turns To Software To Stop Their Batteries Exploding

JBL's Tour Pro 3 Buds - With Dual Drivers - Exclusive To JB Hi-Fi

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Navman Makes GPS Navigation Easier Than Ever
IFA 2018: Lenovo Unveils New Yoga & Chromebooks For Oz
Hisense Launch New Custom Oz AirCon Range