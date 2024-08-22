Chinese audio Company Shokz who pioneered bone conduction audio listening has launched a new OpenRun Pro 2 headphone that enhances listening for sports enthusiasts.

Their new offering that can now be charged using a USB C cable, is set to sell for $319 in Australia, it includes enhanced TurboPitch audio capability, real-time external sound sensing, and a lightweight, sweat-proof design.

The OpenRun Pro 2’s real-time external sound sensing technology keeps users aware of their surroundings during outdoor activities, it’s also sweat and weather resistance.

With their latest models Shokz who are only investing in sports sponsorship and free PR is using dual-layer mesh structure and hydrophobic nano-coating that delivers protection from rain and sweat, making it ideal for rigorous workouts.

Its open-ear design ensures fresh, sweat-free ear canals while delivering enhanced comfort with a balanced, lightweight fit.

Their new TurboPitch low-frequency enhancement, which deliver deep bass and dynamic beats.

Coupled with directional sound field technology, the OpenRun Pro 2 creates a rich, three-dimensional listening experience while effectively minimizing sound leakage.

Dual noise-cancelling microphones enhance call clarity, even in noisy environments.

The Company claims that their new headphones deliver 12-hour battery life, and that quick 5-minute charge provides 150 minutes of usage, while a 30-minute charge supports up to 9 hours of listening, ensuring continuous performance even during long-distance runs.

The OpenRun Pro 2 also supports dual-device connectivity, allowing seamless transitions between smartphones and other Bluetooth devices like smartwatches or computers.

Its intuitive mechanical button design ensures easy control during workouts.

Available in two stylish colour options, black and orange this headset merges athletic functionality with aesthetics, embodying sportiness with elegance.