Technics has announced that its new EAH-AZ70W True Wireless Earphones will be landing in Australia from mid-July via select audio specialist retailers at a recommended retail price of $449.

These premium earphones have 10mm dynamic drivers to deliver a broad soundstage with rich bass, with a graphene-coated diaphragm to reduce vibration for clearer, more detailed sound. They also feature Panasonic’s Acoustic Control Chamber, which carefully controls air flow to optimise the balance of each frequency.

As you would expect for the price, the EAH-AZ70W earphones offer noise cancelling through a dual-hybrid system that incorporates Feedforward Noise Cancelling and Feedback Noise Cancelling. This system uses microphones to combat noise from outside and inside the ear, along with analogue and digital processing.

The Ambient Sound mode, meanwhile, allows users to hear external sounds when listening to music, a useful feature if you want to listen to music whilst still being able to talk to people or be aware of sounds around you.

In order to ensure a stable Bluetooth connection at all times, Technics has added a Bluetooth antenna inside the earphone itself. It also has a left-right independent signalling system to maintain a stable connection with the correct sound balance between right and left channels.

The battery lasts for up to 6.5 hours of playback time (with noise cancellation turned on), while the charging case allows the earphones to be fully charged twice, for a total playback time of 19.5 hours.

Voice assistant smartphone functions – such as Siri and Google Assistant – can be activated by operating the earphones’ touch sensor. Amazon Alexa can also be activated via the Alexa mobile app (Technics plans to add functionality via the touch sensor later this year).

“There is a strong market demand for true wireless audio,” said Aaron Waters, Product Marketing Manager of Audio and Video at Panasonic Australia. “These Technics earphones offer stunning capabilities including our dual hybrid noise-cancelling technology, rich audio, and long battery life as well as a premium look.”