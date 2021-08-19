New Trend Micro Smart Home Security Service Promises Peace Of Mind

News, Latest News, Cybersecurity by Jake Nelson Share
X

Cybersecurity specialist Trend Micro is rolling out a new security service which promises all-in-one protection for PCs, Macs, mobile phones, tablets, and smart home devices.

The cybersecurity firm’s Device Security Ultimate is a comprehensive solution for device protection, and comes with identity theft and dark web monitoring, wi-fi protection, password manager, and parental controls.

According to Tim Falinski, Managing Director, APAC, Trend Micro, while there are plenty of positives to Australians bringing smart devices into their homes, they come with cybersecurity risks.

hns section smart device New Trend Micro Smart Home Security Service Promises Peace Of Mind

“Trend Micro Device Security Ultimate has been designed with all of this in mind – security for the way we live today.

“Whether Aussies are worried about their passwords being hacked, identity theft, or their kids accessing inappropriate content, our new solution ensures that every device is equipped with complete protection against these threats both inside and outside the home,” he said.

Supporting research conducted by Trend Micro found that only 33 per cent of Australians change generic passwords or update device firmware, while just 13 per cent replace outdated routers. It also found that smart TVs are the biggest security concern for Aussies, with 33 per cent concerned about their risks, followed by routers at 27 per cent, streaming devices at 17 per cent, and game consoles at 15 per cent.

Trend Micro Device Security Ultimate is available online and from leading retailers, starting at $312 for a one-year, three-device subscription.

728x90 5 New Trend Micro Smart Home Security Service Promises Peace Of Mind
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 New Trend Micro Smart Home Security Service Promises Peace Of Mind
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 New Trend Micro Smart Home Security Service Promises Peace Of Mind
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 New Trend Micro Smart Home Security Service Promises Peace Of Mind
Polk Magnifi Mini 728x90 1 New Trend Micro Smart Home Security Service Promises Peace Of Mind
en us WD Black Banners Portfolio 728x90 New Trend Micro Smart Home Security Service Promises Peace Of Mind
One Clear Cable 728x90 New Trend Micro Smart Home Security Service Promises Peace Of Mind
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 New Trend Micro Smart Home Security Service Promises Peace Of Mind
728x90 Leaderboard New Trend Micro Smart Home Security Service Promises Peace Of Mind
HAR0586 LIVEPRO 728x902 New Trend Micro Smart Home Security Service Promises Peace Of Mind
Previous Post

Samsung To Finally Kill Those Annoying In-App Ads

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

CES 2021: Razer Is Making A Smart Face Mask With Air Filters & A Voice Amplifier
in 'Latest News'
Optus & Seven Partner For Data-Free Sports Streaming
in 'Smartphones'
Samsung Galaxy Android Oreo Rollout Dates Leak
in 'Smartphones'