No Xbox For Xmas, Says Microsoft

If you were hoping to score an Xbox Series X this Christmas, we’ve got some bad news – the supply shortages will last “months and months”, according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

Spencer, head of Microsoft’s gaming division, told podcast The Grill that the new generation of Xboxes aren’t just at mercy to a chip shortage, but are victims of a number of supply chain issues, and “multiple kinds of pinch points” that need to be rectified.

“I think it’s probably too isolated to talk about it as just a chip problem,” Spencer said.

“When I think about, what does it mean to get the parts necessary to build a console today, and then get it to the markets where the demand is, there are multiple kinds of pinch points in that process.

“And I think regretfully it’s going to be with us for months and months, definitely through the end of this calendar year and into the next calendar year.

“People really want this new generation of consoles,” he continued. “They’re good consoles, both from us and the other platform holders – and they want the new functionality.

“We’re working hard to bring them to market but it’s going to be a challenge that we’ll work through for quite a while.”

