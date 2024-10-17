NRGVault Unveils New Range Of Rugged Powerbanks

If you’re planning on going off-grid and exploring uncharted terrain, you’ll need rugged powerbanks that can take a few knocks as well as have enough power to keep your devices juiced up during your excursion.

NRGVault has unveiled two powerbanks – the NRGVault Outdoor Activity Powerbank and the NRGVault Solar Outdoor Powerbank – that target this audience.

The NRGVault Outdoor Activity Powerbank (PB-NRG10K-337) has an IP64 rating, which means it’s splash-proof and dust-resistant.

The 10,000mAh high-capacity battery ensures your devices remain charged for longer durations during trips, and it can charge two devices simultaneously via USB-C and USB-A ports.

It features an LED torch that offers three brightness levels which is a value addition if you find yourself using this device in minimal natural light conditions. The torch also includes an emergency S.O.S light mode, which could be an essential safety feature when you’re in remote areas.

Fast charging is supported with 30W Power Delivery (PD) and Qualcomm Quick Charge (QC) 3.0. The compact design includes a carabiner for easy portability.

The NRGVault Solar Outdoor Powerbank (PB-NRG20K-344) meanwhile has an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

The 20,000mAh Powerbank offers solar charging capabilities – you can charge it wherever you get sunlight. Alternatively, you can also use USB input charging to charge the device when you get to a power point.

Using this powerbank, you can charge up to three devices simultaneously through USB-C and USB-Micro ports.

The company claims that the 18W Power Delivery delivers enables devices such as smartphones and tablets to be charged faster too.

It also features a twin torch, and SOS light to ensure visibility and safety during emergencies.

Both powerbanks are now available in BCF stores across the country. The Outdoor Activity Powerbank is priced at A$79, while the Solar Outdoor Powerbank costs A$49.