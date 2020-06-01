Video streaming Company Zoom whose service has boomed in Australia, during COVID-19 despite harsh criticism of their security, now has plans to strengthen encryption for paying clients and institutions.

The company is trying to improve security as well as “significantly upgrading their trust and safety,” security consultant Alex Stamos told Reuters. “The current plan is paid customers plus enterprise accounts where the company knows who they are.”

Users of free accounts will not be included in the new offering. The Company is a major sponsor of NRL team South Sydney.

The company previewed its plans with civil liberties groups and activists against child-sex abuse late last week, the report said.

Zoom has seen global usage of its service surge during coronavirus shutdowns but has come under increasing pressure over vulnerabilities in the app’s software encryption and links with servers based in China.

The company has been sued amid accusations its hid flaws in its app and has seen cases of online trolls sneak in and disrupt web meetings with profanity and pornography.

In response to queries, Zoom pointed to its May 27 report that said its focus is to build the so-called end-to-end encryption for its meeting product, which may be later rolled out for its chat, phone, and webinar offerings.

“Only our paid users will have access to end-to-end encryption for their meetings,” it said. “However, all users will use the 256-bit GCM encryption on May 30 regardless of their license type.”