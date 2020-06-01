Sony has confirmed that players will get their first look at the PlayStation 5 (PS5) as well as coming PS5 games via an online launch event on 4th June at 1pm PDT (which is 6am AEST). Anyone will be able to view the digital showcase on Twitch or YouTube.

PS5 games will be the star of the event, with Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, stating: “The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.”

In the announcement of the event, Ryan also reaffirmed that the PS5 will be launching this holiday season.

The event is expected to run for about an hour, and further PS5 will follow over the coming weeks as part of Sony’s PS5 updates series.

“A lack of physical events has given us an amazing opportunity to think differently and bring you on this journey with us, and hopefully, closer than ever before,” Ryan said.