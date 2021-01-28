Philips Launches 2021 MiniLED & OLED TVs – But Will Oz Retailers Have Stock?

Philips, Latest News by April Glover
Electronics manufacturer Philips has unveiled its 2021 range TVS, with MiniLED screens the hero of the series.

Philips announced the arrival of two MiniLED televisions for release this year – the 9636 and the 9506 which come in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes.

These screens will be the first televisions manufactured by Netherlands-based Philips to feature MiniLED.

Both models use Philips’ fifth-generation P5 picture processor with anti-burn-in technology and support for the light-sensitive HDR10+ Adaptive mode.

The 9636 will also ship with a 3.1.2 sound system from audio firm Bowers & Wilkins.

The MiniLED TVS will be available in mid-2021, however an Australian release date and pricing have not yet been confirmed.

Philips is also releasing two models in OLED – the 806 in 48, 55, 65 and 77-inch and the 856 in 55 and 65-inch.

But Australian customers may have issues getting their hands on a new Philips TV, as finding a retailer that stocks the products has proved difficult.

In May 2020, Channel News reported Australian retailers were not receiving shipments of Philips TVs due to COVID-19 production problems.

JB Hi-Fi appears to be out of stock on all Philips TVs, while Harvey Norman is selling seven LED and LCD models – two of which are on clearance.

The Australian Philips TV site www.philips.com.au lists 18 4K Ultra HD TVs, 22 Smart Philips TVs, 2 OLED TVs and 5 Android TVs. The local site also lists information on Philips Ambilight models.

