Playstation Plus Revamp: All The Details

Sony has revealed the Australian launch date and the huge list of games for its revamped subscription gaming service.

Playstation Plus launches in Australia and New Zealand on June 23. There are three different subscription tiers, each offering various amounts of games.

The cheapest tier, PlayStation Plus Essential, is the same offering as the traditional Playstation Plus, and will cost $11.95 a month, or $79.95 a year. It gives online multiplayer access, two PS4 and one PS5 game to download every month, exclusive discounts, and more.

PlayStation Plus Extra will set you back $18.95 a month, or $134.95 a year, and includes the above, plus a library of over 400 PS4 and PS5 games to download.

The PlayStation Plus Premium is the top tier, and features the previous offerings, plus game trials, and access to legendary games from Sony’s past in the Classics Catalogue. It’ll set you back $21.95, or $154.95.

Below are the catalogues that will be available at launch.

PS4 and PS5 Game Catalogue

PlayStation Studios

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4

Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Third Party-Partners

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla*** | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4

Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4

Far Cry 3 Remaster*** | Ubisoft, PS4

Far Cry 4*** | Ubisoft, PS4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

For Honor*** | Ubisoft, PS4

Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

South Park: The Fractured but Whole*** | Ubisoft, PS4

The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4

Tom Clancy’s The Division*** | Ubisoft, PS4

Classic Games Catalog

PlayStation Plus Premium**/Deluxe Plan

Classic Games Catalogue – Original PlayStation and PSP

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation

Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PS

Third Party Partners

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation

Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation

Classic Games CatalogUE – Remasters

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

FantaVision | SIE, PS4

Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Third Party Partners

Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

Original PS3 Games

Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3

echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3

Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

rain | Japan Studio, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Third Party Partners

Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3

Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3

Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3

Try-before-you-buy

PlayStation Studios

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5

Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla, PS4/PS5

Third Party Partners

Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5

Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5