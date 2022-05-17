Playstation Plus Revamp: All The Details

Sony has revealed the Australian launch date and the huge list of games for its revamped subscription gaming service.
Playstation Plus launches in Australia and New Zealand on June 23. There are three different subscription tiers, each offering various amounts of games.
The cheapest tier, PlayStation Plus Essential, is the same offering as the traditional Playstation Plus, and will cost $11.95 a month, or $79.95 a year. It gives online multiplayer access, two PS4 and one PS5 game to download every month, exclusive discounts, and more.
PlayStation Plus Extra will set you back $18.95 a month, or $134.95 a year, and includes the above, plus a library of over 400 PS4 and PS5 games to download.
The PlayStation Plus Premium is the top tier, and features the previous offerings, plus game trials, and access to legendary games from Sony’s past in the Classics Catalogue. It’ll set you back $21.95, or $154.95.
Below are the catalogues that will be available at launch.
PS4 and PS5 Game Catalogue
PlayStation Studios
Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
Third Party-Partners
Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla*** | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
Far Cry 3 Remaster*** | Ubisoft, PS4
Far Cry 4*** | Ubisoft, PS4
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
For Honor*** | Ubisoft, PS4
Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
South Park: The Fractured but Whole*** | Ubisoft, PS4
The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4
Tom Clancy’s The Division*** | Ubisoft, PS4
Classic Games Catalog
PlayStation Plus Premium**/Deluxe Plan
Classic Games Catalogue – Original PlayStation and PSP
PlayStation Studios
Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation
Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PS
Third Party Partners
Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation
Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation
Classic Games CatalogUE – Remasters
PlayStation Studios
Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
FantaVision | SIE, PS4
Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
Third Party Partners
Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
Original PS3 Games
Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3
echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
rain | Japan Studio, PS3
Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3
Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
Third Party Partners
Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3
Try-before-you-buy
PlayStation Studios
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5
Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla, PS4/PS5
Third Party Partners
Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5
Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5
Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5