Smart Monitor M8

Samsung Release New Smart Monitor

News by Daniel Croft Share
X

In conjunction with Samsung’s Smart Monitor M8 making its way onto Aussie shelves early this month, the Korean tech giant has partnered with Sydney based creative and design festival Semi Permanent.

Samsung’s latest addition to the Smart Monitor range, the M8, is a hybrid monitor/smart device that allows users to search the internet, check email and more without the need for a plugged in PC or laptop. Adapting to the world of remote work, the M8 is also able to access your desktop remotely, allowing working from home to be as efficient as in the office.

Boasting a 32-inch 4K UHD display with HDR10+ and a 60Hz refresh rate, alongside its ability as a monitor and smart device, the M8 serves as a Smart TV experience. Equipped with 5W speakers and a remote, and with built-in support for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV, Samsung have ensured that the M8 provides the perfect balance between work and play.

Semi Permanent is curated by New York based furniture and fashion designer Jonathon Saunders, who has expressed his excitement at featuring the Samsung M8 at the festival.

SP Festival 2022 WebsiteDatesAnnouncement1620x1080 360x240 Samsung Release New Smart Monitor
Credit: Semi Permanent

“Semi Permanent is all about connecting and inspiring the creative community with best-in-class leaders in the field, and so it makes complete sense for the festival to partner with Samsung to launch the Smart Monitor M8,” he said.

“The way in which we all work, watch and live has evolved dramatically over the past two years, and with that, so too have our technology needs.  The Smart Monitor M8 is a fantastic piece of superior technology, that delivers by servicing the multiple needs of today’s world and it’s also visually appealing thanks to the modern design.

Semi Permanent will take place in Sydney from the 25th to the 27th of May. Tickets and more information can be found on their website.

The Samsung M8 is available for purchase for $1,119 RRP from the Samsung website and Harvey Norman. Those who order via the Samsung website before the 22nd are eligible for a bonus pair of Galaxy Buds.

Leaderboard 728x90 Samsung Release New Smart Monitor
728x90 Samsung Release New Smart Monitor
728x90 2 Samsung Release New Smart Monitor
211112 4Square Banner Narrow TWE3B 2 Samsung Release New Smart Monitor
728x90 Samsung Release New Smart Monitor
thumbnail G415 SmartHouse 728x60 Samsung Release New Smart Monitor
728x90 Tour Samsung Release New Smart Monitor
LG016 Corporate 4square Media LG ToneFree FP9 LB 728x90 Samsung Release New Smart Monitor
728 x 90 Samsung Release New Smart Monitor
Mode II 728x90px product Samsung Release New Smart Monitor

Previous Post

Playstation Plus Revamp: All The Details

Momentum True Wireless 3

REVIEW: Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 3 Is Earbud Royalty

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Foxtel Shows Score Over 70 Emmy Awards
HP Unveil Chromebook Refresh With Universal Stylus
Sony Takes Sound System To New Heights