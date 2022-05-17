Samsung Release New Smart Monitor

In conjunction with Samsung’s Smart Monitor M8 making its way onto Aussie shelves early this month, the Korean tech giant has partnered with Sydney based creative and design festival Semi Permanent.

Samsung’s latest addition to the Smart Monitor range, the M8, is a hybrid monitor/smart device that allows users to search the internet, check email and more without the need for a plugged in PC or laptop. Adapting to the world of remote work, the M8 is also able to access your desktop remotely, allowing working from home to be as efficient as in the office.

Boasting a 32-inch 4K UHD display with HDR10+ and a 60Hz refresh rate, alongside its ability as a monitor and smart device, the M8 serves as a Smart TV experience. Equipped with 5W speakers and a remote, and with built-in support for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV, Samsung have ensured that the M8 provides the perfect balance between work and play.

Semi Permanent is curated by New York based furniture and fashion designer Jonathon Saunders, who has expressed his excitement at featuring the Samsung M8 at the festival.

“Semi Permanent is all about connecting and inspiring the creative community with best-in-class leaders in the field, and so it makes complete sense for the festival to partner with Samsung to launch the Smart Monitor M8,” he said.

“The way in which we all work, watch and live has evolved dramatically over the past two years, and with that, so too have our technology needs. The Smart Monitor M8 is a fantastic piece of superior technology, that delivers by servicing the multiple needs of today’s world and it’s also visually appealing thanks to the modern design.

Semi Permanent will take place in Sydney from the 25th to the 27th of May. Tickets and more information can be found on their website.

The Samsung M8 is available for purchase for $1,119 RRP from the Samsung website and Harvey Norman. Those who order via the Samsung website before the 22nd are eligible for a bonus pair of Galaxy Buds.