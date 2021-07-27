Powerful New iMac Delayed Until 2022

Speculation that Apple is planning to launch its new, high-end iMac in the fourth quarter this year, is said to be false, with insider claims of a 2022 release.

They cite the forthcoming range of MacBook Pros that use the same Apple Silicon hardware, as the reason for the delay.

An iOS developer and trusted Apple analyst who simply goes by the name Dylan says: “Apple simply does not want their devices to compete for attention, and delays in product releases have led to this timetable.”

The 24-inch iMac launched earlier this year sports Apple’s M1 chip, the first machine to do so.

Bloomberg tech columnist Mark Gurman says the new iMac, now expected in 2022, will be featuring an upgraded version of Apple’s in-house silicon chip, either the M1X or M2X model.