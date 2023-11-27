Premium YouTube Users Get Playables Feature

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Soon after YouTube announced a crackdown on ad blockers, it released plans to improve the Premium subscription service, in an effort to convince more people to pay for YouTube.

Now, along with the ability to skip ads, but subscribers will now also gain access to new features.

One of these features, Playables, is now reportedly rolling out to paying customers, and is a standalone section in the app or website that allows the user to play arcade games.

%name Premium YouTube Users Get Playables Feature

Some Premium users are receiving notifications saying they can now enable to feature through settings.

Once the Playables tab has been enabled, the user can play one of 37 games available, including ‘Angry Birds Showdown.’ The user doesn’t need to download anything, and all games run on the browser or app.

Netflix tried something similar, but it is unclear how well it will pan out. YouTube has said the service will be available until March 28th, 2024, and that’s when it will be revealed if Playables is here to stay.

230501 TW E3C Banners 728x90 Premium YouTube Users Get Playables Feature
Leaderboard 728x901 1 Premium YouTube Users Get Playables Feature
4Square clarity ad 1 Premium YouTube Users Get Playables Feature
ChannelNewsJuly728by90 Premium YouTube Users Get Playables Feature
TWS Banners 728x90 Premium YouTube Users Get Playables Feature
728x90 Premium YouTube Users Get Playables Feature
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Premium YouTube Users Get Playables Feature
728x90 Premium YouTube Users Get Playables Feature
Carplay Channel News 728x90 Premium YouTube Users Get Playables Feature
moto g54 5g 728X90 Premium YouTube Users Get Playables Feature
Previous Post

Paradise Bed For Gamers Revealed

Android 14’s One UI 6.0 Comes To More Samsung Devices

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Huawei Revs Up Mate20 RS Series With Porsche
D-Link Reduces False Alarms With New Security Cam
TCL Make Hisense Look Second Rate AT CES 2018