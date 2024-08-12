Pro-Ject Launches XA B Turntable

Pro-Ject Audio Systems has launched the XA B Balanced Acrylic Turntable which aims to deliver superior sound quality and is positioned above its Debut Pro and the newer Debut Pro B models.

The new Pro-Ject XA B has a transparent acrylic plinth that leverages the material’s damping qualities. It helps minimise unwanted vibrations, delivering a cleaner sound output.

The company has been using the material for a long time, with previous models including the 6.9 Perspective and 6PerspeX incorporating the material.

However, it has worked on not just using acrylic, but tweaking the use of it as acrylic can sometimes overly dampen sound too.

To counteract any potential over-damping, the Pro-Ject XA B features a 10-inch aluminium tonearm and a precision-balanced aluminium platter.

The tonearm has an ultra-low friction Kardan four pin-point bearing assembly, which ensures stable and accurate tracking.

The inclusion of adjustable azimuth and vertical tracking angle (VTA) settings allows users to fine-tune the tonearm setup.

A pre-installed Pick It Pro Balanced moving magnet cartridge enhances the turntable’s sound signature.

Like the company’s X1 B and X2 B models, the new XA also uses the “True Balanced” technology which includes a Mini XLR balanced output. This output aims to reduce noise and interference, delivering a purer audio signal.

The Pro-Ject XA B comes with Pro-Ject’s Connect It E Phono cable, although users can upgrade to a True Balanced cable for better performance with a compatible phono stage.

The aluminium platter of the XA B has a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) ring, which helps dampen resonances and reduce distortion.

The TPE ring along with the included Record Puck E weight, provides additional stability by securing the record against the platter.

The belt-driven turntable supports electronic speed changes between 33⅓ and 45 RPM.

As for the power supply of the XA B, it uses a built-in DC/AC generator intended to create a precise sine wave, improving speed stability and overall performance.

Some other practical features built into the turntable include damped, height-adjustable feet to increase stability on uneven or resonant surfaces, thereby isolating the turntable from environmental vibrations.

While the product has gone on sale on the company’s US website at a price of $1,400 (A$2,126), the exact pricing and availability for Australia is yet to be confirmed.

For those who like their turntables in a bright pop of colours, Pro-Ject recently unveiled a brand-new Debut Evo 2 deck which is available in colours including yellow, blue, green and wine red, among others.