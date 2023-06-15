New Models Added To Monitor Audio’s Custom Installation Amplifier Series

British loudspeaker creator Monitor Audio have announced they will be offering an expanded range in their own custom installation amplifier series, with four new 2nd Generation models.

Designed for the most advanced and immersive home theatre and distributed audio systems, this four-model range will be combining high-performance sound with features such as configurable DSP, ethernet and wireless connectivity, intuitive web configuration, and power sharing technology.

All models will have Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity where users will be able to fine-tune the DSP and set up advanced settings prior to connecting to a network. DSP configuration will all be available on all models allowing the EQ setting to work perfectly on selected Monitor Audio Architectural speakers.

They are all fully customisable with precision high-fidelity audio, and a new web configurator to extend the simple installation process, allowing amplifiers to be integrated will control systems such as, Crestron Home, Crestron, RTI, and Control 4. A full API will also be available for wider custom integration.

Every amp features power sharing technology, utilising high-voltage rails to allow a single output stage to deliver the full output power.

Low and High impedance 4 & 8Ohm speakers won’t need to be bridged. All four models provide 70v and 100v line support, improving sound transmission quality and allowing dynamically allocated power.

Amplification will be delivered through thermally optimised class-D amplifiers, with smaller physical profiles, cooler running and lifelike sound.

First up is the IA60-4, a powerful, highly versatile four-channel amplifier ideal for two zone stereo applications, height channels within home theatre Atmos solutions or small garden systems.

It’s 1U half-rack width delivers 4-channels at 60W or 2-channels at 125W. Using power sharing, it can be configured to a single channel at 250W.

Next is the IA125-4, a deceptively powerful amplifier that packs ultra-high-density amplification into its compact 1U half-rack form.

Delivering 4-channels of 125W or 2-channels of 250W, an ideal amplifier for larger two zone stereo applications and height channels within home theatre systems, where additional power and greater performance is required

It can also be used in power sharing mode (250W) to support Monitor Audio’s recently launched THX certified, Cinergy C100 speakers within a home theatre system or medium sized garden.

Then comes the IA125-4, a perfect partner for the IMS-4 multi-zone streamer, featuring BlueOS for extending user versatility and access to popular streaming services and high-resolution formats and codecs.

The IA750-2 and IA750-4 contain all the same features as the IA60-4 and IA125-2 but can deliver even more power.

Both are 2U height amplifiers ideal for larger installations and outdoor systems using 70/100V line-in, and subwoofer installations.

Both offer advanced DSP and preconfigured speaker profiles and both are perfect partners for Monitor Audio’s THX Ultra certified Cinergy home theatre system.

Many accessories are available to support installers, whether located within racks, on walls or even desktops.

All four amplifiers boast robust, physical designs, and are extremely quick and simple to setup using intuitive user ergonomics and practical features, delivering reliable power for high performance levels and incredibly lifelike sound.

The IA750-2 and IA750-4 are available now. The IA60-4 and IA125-4 are expected to be available from July this year.