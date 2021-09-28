Redesigned MacBook Air? Not Until Late 2022

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Upon the many new products launched during Apple’s California Streaming event earlier this month, one was conspicuous by its absence.

A completely redesigned MacBook Air, rumoured to be coming in the colourways of the new iMacs, was one of the most highly-anticipated products due this September, but now it is reported to be delayed until the end of 2022.

Screen Shot 2021 09 28 at 9.18.00 am Redesigned MacBook Air? Not Until Late 2022

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the MacBook Air, which will feature a more powerful in-house silicon processor, dubbed M2, will go into mass production in the third quarter of next year.

The MacBook Air will also sport a mini-LED display, two USB-4 ports, a “thinner and lighter” chassis, and MagSafe charging.

The last MacBook Air update came in November, 2020, so it makes sense they have delayed for a year to make the difference between the two machines worth the fuss Apple is no doubt hoping for.

 

Leaderboard 728x90 Redesigned MacBook Air? Not Until Late 2022
728x90 Redesigned MacBook Air? Not Until Late 2022
SOUL S GEAR 4SQM banner 728x90px Redesigned MacBook Air? Not Until Late 2022
HAR0586 LIVEPRO 728x902 Redesigned MacBook Air? Not Until Late 2022
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 PRO Redesigned MacBook Air? Not Until Late 2022
728x90 Redesigned MacBook Air? Not Until Late 2022
ARL0458 Arlo Pro 4 Oct21 Banner 728x90 V2 scaled Redesigned MacBook Air? Not Until Late 2022
DCS 6100LH 728x90 smarthouse Redesigned MacBook Air? Not Until Late 2022
The Over ear Headphones Leaderboard 728x90 1 Redesigned MacBook Air? Not Until Late 2022
Antiglare 728x90 Redesigned MacBook Air? Not Until Late 2022
Previous Post

WWE Comes To Foxtel's Binge Service

New Fitbit Charge 5 Finally Out In Australia

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Logitech Adds Pop of Colour To Gaming Range
in 'Gaming Hardware'
Review: Klipsch T5, Incredible Sound Hampered By Poor Connection & Fiddly Buttons
in 'Sound'
Galaxy Note 9 Android Pie Update Delayed
in 'Samsung'