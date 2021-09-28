Redesigned MacBook Air? Not Until Late 2022

Upon the many new products launched during Apple’s California Streaming event earlier this month, one was conspicuous by its absence.

A completely redesigned MacBook Air, rumoured to be coming in the colourways of the new iMacs, was one of the most highly-anticipated products due this September, but now it is reported to be delayed until the end of 2022.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the MacBook Air, which will feature a more powerful in-house silicon processor, dubbed M2, will go into mass production in the third quarter of next year.

The MacBook Air will also sport a mini-LED display, two USB-4 ports, a “thinner and lighter” chassis, and MagSafe charging.

The last MacBook Air update came in November, 2020, so it makes sense they have delayed for a year to make the difference between the two machines worth the fuss Apple is no doubt hoping for.