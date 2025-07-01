Reolink Launches Early Prime Day Camera Discounts with 42% Savings Available

Reolink has announced its Amazon Prime Day promotional campaign, offering discounts of up to 42% on security cameras and systems, with early access deals available immediately for Australian customers.

The home security specialist is providing pre-sale pricing from July 1 through July 7 using promotional code RLKPPD25, ahead of the main Prime Day event running July 8 to July 11.

The promotion features significant savings on popular security camera models, including the Argus 3 Pro with Solar Panel, the E1 Zoom indoor camera, and the Video Doorbell PoE.

Customers can access these deals through both Reolink’s website and Amazon store during the promotional period.

The Argus 3 Pro with Solar Panel represents one of the featured deals at 30% off the original A$169.99 price, now available for A$118.99.

The 5MP battery-powered camera includes person and vehicle detection capabilities, colour night vision, and an integrated solar panel for continuous charging without manual intervention.

The wireless design eliminates complex installation requirements while providing monitoring coverage for outdoor areas, including backyards, porches, and garages.

Reolink’s E1 Zoom indoor camera is discounted 28% from its original A$139.99 price to A$93.99 during the promotion.

The 5MP pan-tilt camera offers person and pet detection, automatic tracking functionality, and specialised features including cry detection for infant monitoring.

The device includes privacy mode capability that allows users to disable monitoring with a single button press.

The Video Doorbell PoE is available at 20% off its regular A$139.99 price, reduced to A$111.99 for the promotional period.

The doorbell camera provides 2K+ video resolution, two-way audio communication, and motion detection alerts.

The device enables remote interaction with visitors and package monitoring through wide horizontal coverage and smart detection capabilities.

The most significant discount applies to the E1 Outdoor Pro, a 4K 8MP Smart PTZ Wi-Fi 6 camera with auto tracking, discounted 42% from A$249 to A$143.99.

This outdoor monitoring camera represents the deepest savings available during the promotional campaign and targets customers seeking comprehensive exterior surveillance capabilities.

Reolink positions itself as a leading provider of intelligent home security solutions and is using the Prime Day promotional period to encourage home security system upgrades.

The company’s promotional strategy includes both early access deals for immediate purchase and extended availability through the traditional Prime Day shopping period in mid-July.