OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

OPPO has officially taken the top spot in smartphone photography for 2025, with its Find X8 Ultra crowned the best camera phone by DXOMARK.

Scoring 169 points overall, the Find X8 Ultra leads across key categories including photo (170), video (166), and zoom (151).

Packing four 50MP rear sensors, including a custom 1-inch Sony LYT-900 main camera, the device excels in portraits, low light, and zoom scenarios.

Two dedicated telephoto lenses at 70mm and 135mm offer sharp and colour-accurate zoomed-in shots, while the portrait mode delivers natural bokeh and lifelike skin tones even in dim lighting.

Video performance is equally impressive with support for 4K at 120fps and Dolby Vision HDR. DXOMARK praised the device for its fast autofocus, vibrant colours, and minimal noise across challenging shooting conditions.

Oppo Find X8 Pro 6 OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK

OPPO’s HDR imaging software, combined with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite chip, helps ensure fast and consistent output. The camera setup also includes a versatile macro mode, enabling high-detail close-ups from both the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.

While not without minor issues, such as slight colour shifts or occasional softness in group shots, these don’t significantly impact the overall imaging experience.

Beyond photography, the Find X8 Ultra features a premium design, 6.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, 6100mAh battery, 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, and OPPO’s custom software suite. Though not yet officially available in Australia, it has already generated buzz among importers and enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, OPPO is gearing up for the release of the Find X9 series. According to leaker Digital Chat Station, the base Find X9 will feature a new 50MP, 1/1.4-inch main sensor, a periscope lens, and an upgraded ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, aiming to compete with Xiaomi and Samsung’s flagship offerings. A September launch is rumoured.

241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK
Marshall 728x90 1 OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK
Skullcandy 728x90 1 OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK
GOTHAM 728px x 90px OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK
ELX DIG Crosscat Promo 728x90 Mar25 OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK
Westan 728x90px OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK
BEL2535 BPB024 4SQ Banners 728x90 OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK
AU X8 Banner 728x90 OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK
Px7 S3 728x90 1 OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK
728x90 OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK
channel news banner 728x90 Hitachi OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK
728X90 1 OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK
JBL TourPro3 728x90 OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK
Previous Post

Reolink Launches Early Prime Day Camera Discounts with 42% Savings Available

Nothing Launches Phone (3), Its First True Flagship Smartphone

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

TCL Developing Foldable Smartphone-Smartwatch Hybrid

Amazon Wants To Wake You Up Next Time You Travel

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra Launches Exclusive To Vodafone