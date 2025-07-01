OPPO Find X8 Ultra Crowned 2025’s Best Camera Phone by DXOMARK

OPPO has officially taken the top spot in smartphone photography for 2025, with its Find X8 Ultra crowned the best camera phone by DXOMARK.

Scoring 169 points overall, the Find X8 Ultra leads across key categories including photo (170), video (166), and zoom (151).

Packing four 50MP rear sensors, including a custom 1-inch Sony LYT-900 main camera, the device excels in portraits, low light, and zoom scenarios.

Two dedicated telephoto lenses at 70mm and 135mm offer sharp and colour-accurate zoomed-in shots, while the portrait mode delivers natural bokeh and lifelike skin tones even in dim lighting.

Video performance is equally impressive with support for 4K at 120fps and Dolby Vision HDR. DXOMARK praised the device for its fast autofocus, vibrant colours, and minimal noise across challenging shooting conditions.

OPPO’s HDR imaging software, combined with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite chip, helps ensure fast and consistent output. The camera setup also includes a versatile macro mode, enabling high-detail close-ups from both the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.

While not without minor issues, such as slight colour shifts or occasional softness in group shots, these don’t significantly impact the overall imaging experience.

Beyond photography, the Find X8 Ultra features a premium design, 6.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, 6100mAh battery, 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, and OPPO’s custom software suite. Though not yet officially available in Australia, it has already generated buzz among importers and enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, OPPO is gearing up for the release of the Find X9 series. According to leaker Digital Chat Station, the base Find X9 will feature a new 50MP, 1/1.4-inch main sensor, a periscope lens, and an upgraded ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, aiming to compete with Xiaomi and Samsung’s flagship offerings. A September launch is rumoured.