Researchers Develop Washable Wearable Tech for Touchless Device Control

A team of researchers from Nottingham Trent University (UK), Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (Germany), and Free University of Bozen-Bolzano (Italy) has developed a washable, magnetic field-sensing textile that enables users to interact with devices without physical contact.

The innovative technology integrates magnetoresistive sensors into braided textile yarns, allowing users to control computers, smart devices, and other technologies by pointing a finger above a sensor while wearing a ring or glove with a miniature magnet.

The sensors can be positioned within textiles and marked using dyeing or embroidery, acting as touchless control points.

This breakthrough is believed to be the first instance of washable magnetic sensors being embedded in textiles for human-computer interactions.

Unlike traditional tactile sensors that may activate accidentally through contact, this touchless system enhances durability, usability, and design flexibility.

Dr. Pasindu Lugoda, lead researcher from Nottingham Trent University, emphasised the practicality and durability of the technology, stating:

“Our design could revolutionise electronic textiles for both specialised and everyday clothing. Touchless interaction reduces wear and tear. Importantly, our technology is designed for everyday use. It is machine washable and does not impact the drape or overall aesthetic appeal of the textile.”

This development opens new possibilities for smart clothing, enhancing accessibility and convenience for wearable technology users.

