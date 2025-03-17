Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Launched with 12.7-Inch Display

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
Lenovo has officially launched the Idea Tab Pro in India, following its announcement at CES 2025.

The tablet features a 12.7-inch LCD with a 2,944 x 1,840px resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, making it a strong contender in the premium tablet market.

Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300 chipset, the Idea Tab Pro is paired with 8GB RAM and offers 128GB or 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD card.

Screenshot 2025 03 17 at 11.42.16 AM Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Launched with 12.7 Inch Display

The device includes four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support and is compatible with stylus input using the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, which is included in the box.

The tablet runs Lenovo ZUI 16 based on Android 14 and is promised two major Android updates along with four years of security patches.

Additional software features include Google Gemini AI, circle-to-search, and Lenovo Smart Connect for seamless file sharing across devices.

Screenshot 2025 03 17 at 11.43.01 AM Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Launched with 12.7 Inch Display

Other key specifications include a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 10,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is available in a Luna Grey colour and is priced at USD $322 for the 8GB/128GB model and USD $356 for the 12GB/256GB version.

The device is now available for purchase via Lenovo India and Amazon.

 

