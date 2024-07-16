A new kid has appeared on the PC block, with the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X notebook that comes with the all new Snapdragon X Elite processor, set to throw a spanner in the works over at Intel as AI takes off with users now having access to a new generation of AI notebooks from a brand who are #1 when it comes to notebooks.

This device is powered by a processor from a Company that has been delivering processors for top end smartphones for decades, and is now entering the market with what appears to be an impressive power plant for a notebook.

They are also the same processor Company that has delivered good battery life, impressive power and excellent connectivity capability for a multitude of premium smartphones including the new Samsung Galaxy Flip and Fold 6 and the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.

Throw in Microsoft’s new Copilot + software and a new generation of AI capability, and you suddenly realise this notebook is a game changer, due in part to the inclusion of a brand new neural processing unit (NPU), that was not found, in previous PC’s.

This technology is set to deliver the next generation in AI capabilities packed into a pretty sleek and highly functional notebook, that has an aluminium chassis which passed the MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability test making it ideal as a work to go, machine even in tough environments.

Lenovo is a leader in the PC market both from a performance perspective, and when it comes to physical notebook and gaming machine design with simple functionality built into the Yoga Slim X6 that delivers for users.

What’s clear is that Lenovo appears to already have a really good grasp of AI technology, with the Snapdragon Elite processor, delivering a new level of NPU performance which is needed when processing AI data in a notebook today, I tried it across different categories and functions.

This included creative executions, writing content

Pound the keyboard on this device, and you realise it also has one of the best keyboard arrays seen in a while, with the large spongy and responsive keys due to the 1.5mm of key travel, delivering a really good feel and tactile feedback.

The keyboard includes a full row of function keys with pre-assigned media functions for screen capture brightness, volume, settings and a whole lot more.

Another key feature is the inclusion dedicated Copilot key in the lower right corner of the keyboard, which launches the Copilot app.

When asked to describe the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X Microsoft Copilot was only able to deliver information in inches and US dollar amounts, it was as if Microsoft was unable to detect any Australian request for data. The AI key is handy for quickly pulling up Microsoft’s AI assistant, the fact that Microsoft not Lenovo are unable to deliver the right information for Australians is of concern.

Personally, I liked the cosmic blue casing, it’s pretty smart and stylish with the metallic blue finish really setting this device apart from other AI notebooks we have seen.

On the left and right sides of the keyboard are top-firing speakers that delivered a good PC audio experience.

One tip if you are buying this device, you should really buy an additional USB C hub.

The device comes with two USB4 Type-C ports—two on the left and one on the right side.

The new port has many of the same features and performance as Thunderbolt 4, missing is a 3.5mm audio jack.

Wireless connectivity is via the all new Wi-Fi 7.

As for USB C connections, this is not enough for my configuration needs.

I use a monitor and the BlueAnt sound base, I also pug in a top end 4K camera.

And if you do buy a hub, make sure it’s powered because a monitor needs more power that what the notebook has available via the USB C port, some people also want to connect an additional storage device.

The webcam is a 1080p version with an infrared camera for Windows 11 facial recognition.

It’s contained in Lenovo’s reverse notch that also makes opening the lid a bit easier. As a Copilot+ machine, the Yoga Slim 7x supports the enhanced version of Microsoft’s Studio Effects software for better background blurring, face tracking, and other capabilities.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9) is Lenovo’s first Snapdragon X machines, that comes with a beautiful 90Hz OLED display that’s up there with the best OLED displays in a notebook.

The 14.5-inch 3K 2994 x 1840 OLED display delivers vibrant colours that are remarkably accurate due in part to the fact that it delivers 155% of the DCI-P3 Color gamut, far above the MacBook Air M3 and the new Microsoft Surface Laptop 7.

Its weakness is screen brightness which comes in at a maximum of 758 units and 100% HDR which I found completely adequate but could be a tad better.

Beautiful keyboard, good sound and OLED display

A couple of games I accessed ran a lot smoother than I expected though to be honest this is more a top end business machine than a gaming PC.

The onboard AI performance allows you to tap into various Copilot AI features, including live captions, Studio Effects, Cocreator, and everyday generative AI and chat tasks with Copilot.

Live captions can generate subtitles for any audio playing on your device and even translate for you.

Again, the captions were not 100% though this could be down to muffled voice audio.

Cocreator is a local image generation tool you can access through the Paint app.

You can start with a doodle or sketch of your own and have Cocreator finish it for you.

If you want to generate images using just text, Copilot can do that locally, too.

We use Adobe Creative Suite and this machine seriously breezed through applications with no lag on large images being manipulated in Photoshop.

Conclusion

At first, I was sceptical when the words emulation mode was announced in association with the Snapdragon Elite X processor but that aside I was able to run a multitude of apps including Xero, Asana, Pipedrive along with Creative apps and Office 365. This machine is a pretty neat workhorse that looks smart.

It’s fast and responsive and the latest wireless technology worked well on the new Netgear W7 router.

Those core needs such as the display, keyboard and processing power are right up there despite the brightness issues compared to other AI notebooks. For me I hate having a really bright screen as it not only sucks juice out of the battery which in the Yoga Slim 7X is really good. I was able to get a good day’s work done without having to top up the battery.

Negative

Microsoft still has a long way to go with their Copilot software with local sources key for information extraction.

I would have also liked to have seen the inclusion of an audio jack as sound is better Vs Bluetooth.

We gave the notebook:

9/10

As for AI we asked the Lenovo Slim 7X using Copilot to to write a review about itself.

This is what it had to say, it also rated itself.

Question:

write a review about the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X

Certainly! Let’s dive into the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review:

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is a fantastic mid-tier laptop that strikes a balance between performance, design, and battery life. Here are the highlights:

Design: With its sleek, thin profile and cosmic blue casing, the Yoga Slim 7x catches the eye. It’s lightweight and stylish, making it a pleasure to carry around.

Display: The 14.5-inch 3K OLED touch display offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals. Whether you’re working or streaming content, this screen won’t disappoint.

Battery Life: The Yoga Slim 7x boasts impressive battery longevity. You’ll get around 14 hours and 14 minutes of usage on a single charge

Keyboard: The keyboard is a standout feature, providing a comfortable typing experience for long work sessions.

AI Integration: As part of the new Copilot+ PC lineup, the Yoga Slim 7x leverages Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chipset with an onboard neural processing unit (NPU). Microsoft Copilot enhances the user experience, although some may find it undercooked at this stage2.

Performance: While it excels in everyday tasks, gaming performance is mediocre due to integrated graphics. However, for most users, it’s more than sufficient.

Ports: Unfortunately, there are no USB Type-A ports, which might be a drawback for some.

In summary: The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is a compelling choice for those seeking a well-rounded laptop experience. Its blend of style, functionality, and AI features makes it a top contender in the Copilot+ PC category.

Rating: Considering these factors, I’d give the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 a solid 8 out of 10.

Keep in mind that personal preferences and specific use cases may vary, so it’s essential to consider your individual needs when evaluating any laptop.