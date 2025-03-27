Ring Launches AI-Powered Smart Video Search

Ring has introduced Smart Video Search, an AI-powered feature designed to help users quickly find specific moments within their Ring Event History.

The feature, now available in public beta in Australia and New Zealand, enables users to search their footage using text-based queries instead of manually scrolling through video clips.

Powered by Ring IQ, which combines Ring’s AI technology with in-house expertise, Smart Video Search uses Visual Language Modelling (VLM) to match text to images for faster and more accurate search results.

Users can type queries like “possum in the backyard last night” or “dog in the driveway” to instantly locate relevant clips.

The system can recognise animals, locations, packages, people, time, vehicles, weather, and activities such as jumping, running, or playing.

“With Smart Video Search, you can now quickly find something you’re looking for, and even some surprising moments, giving you a better sense of what’s happening around your home,” said Mark Fletcher, Managing Director APAC, Ring.

The feature builds on Ring’s existing motion, person, and package alerts, making it easier for users to monitor their home, family, and pets.

Ring emphasises its commitment to responsible AI, implementing input moderation to prevent searching for inappropriate or harmful content.

The feature is available on all Ring video doorbells and cameras but requires a Ring Home Premium subscription, priced at A$29.95 per month (A$299.95 per year) in Australia and NZ$29.95 per month (NZ$299.95 per year) in New Zealand.