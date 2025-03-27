Ring Launches AI-Powered Smart Video Search

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

Ring has introduced Smart Video Search, an AI-powered feature designed to help users quickly find specific moments within their Ring Event History.

The feature, now available in public beta in Australia and New Zealand, enables users to search their footage using text-based queries instead of manually scrolling through video clips.

Powered by Ring IQ, which combines Ring’s AI technology with in-house expertise, Smart Video Search uses Visual Language Modelling (VLM) to match text to images for faster and more accurate search results.

Users can type queries like “possum in the backyard last night” or “dog in the driveway” to instantly locate relevant clips.

Screenshot 2025 03 27 at 11.37.05 AM 4 Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search

The system can recognise animals, locations, packages, people, time, vehicles, weather, and activities such as jumping, running, or playing.

“With Smart Video Search, you can now quickly find something you’re looking for, and even some surprising moments, giving you a better sense of what’s happening around your home,” said Mark Fletcher, Managing Director APAC, Ring.

The feature builds on Ring’s existing motion, person, and package alerts, making it easier for users to monitor their home, family, and pets.

Ring emphasises its commitment to responsible AI, implementing input moderation to prevent searching for inappropriate or harmful content.

The feature is available on all Ring video doorbells and cameras but requires a Ring Home Premium subscription, priced at A$29.95 per month (A$299.95 per year) in Australia and NZ$29.95 per month (NZ$299.95 per year) in New Zealand.

728x90 Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
728x90 Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
Haier 728x90 1 Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
hitachi banner 728x90 Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
MOTO 35058854 Ad Banners 02 728 x 90 Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
JB BUNDLE ESSENTIAL 2025 Banner 728x90px Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
denon perl white 728x90 1 Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
Westan 728x90px Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
Litheaudio 728x90 Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
728x90 we see oled CN Ring Launches AI Powered Smart Video Search
Previous Post

Samsung’s Latest Galaxy A Series Now Available in Australia

Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Oppo Take On Samsung With $1499 5G Phone

LG Unveils Its First Smart Speaker Plus New Soundbars

Liquid Ears Relaunches Wireless Over-Ear Headphones At Big W