Samsung And Sony Win TV Satisfaction Award

Canstar Blue’s 2021 Customer Satisfaction Award for televisions has been announced and Samsung and Sony have been crowned joint winners.

More than 1200 Australians who bought televisions in the past two years were asked to rate them over a variety of categories, including value, sound quality, ease of use and picture quality.

Both Sony and Samsung were awarded five-star ratings for four out of the seven categories.

“Today, we expect more from our TVs,” explains Jeremy Senior, Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Australia.

“From bringing families together to escapism, work and play, the TV experience continues to evolve with the times,”

“Australians are looking for bigger screens, more immersive sound and an easy-to-use Smart TV platform. To meet and even exceed customer expectations in these areas ultimately drives our product innovation year-on-year.

“We are honoured to be awarded by Canstar Blue for the 2021 Customers Satisfaction Award for TV in Australia.”

