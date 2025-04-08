Samsung Believe They Can Overtake LG In OLED Market With New AI Powered TV Range

A new range of what has been described as “true” artificial intelligence TVs” is set to be revealed by Samsung as they go head to head with Chinese brands TCL and Hisense, with the Company also claiming that they are confident that they can outperform LG in the OLED TV market.

LG’s answer to a new TV range is an upgrade of their Web OS software which is allowing the Company to rake in millions selling confidential information on what their customs are watching with the Company claiming they can even tell how an LG TV customer is going to vote.

Last night Samsung revealed a TV range that almost doubles its AI-powered lineup from 34 to 61 models this year with several of their new OLED models set to be revealed shortly in Australia.

Among the new range are 14 OLED models in six sizes and movable TVs.

The full line-up of Samsung OLED TV model in Australia in 2025 will include the Samsung OLED S85F and S95F and S90F series.

The OLED S85F series will consist of four screen sizes (55”, 65”, 77” and 83”),while the OLED S90F series will consist of six screen sizes (42”, 48”, 55”, 65”, 77” and 83”).

Topping off the range with the OLED S95F series in four screen sizes (55”, 65”, 77” and 83”).

Since last year Samsung has doubled its range of OLED offering a move that puts pressure on LG Electronics, who up until now have dominated the OLED TV market.

“We know that every Australian’s lifestyle is unique so we have expanded our OLED range to provide more sizes, more models, and more personalised AI-powered features so Australians can choose an OLED screen that’s perfectly suited to their needs,” said Simon Howe, Director – Audio Visual, Samsung Australia. “Backed by a new 7-years One UI Tizen upgrade guarantee[3], Australians can be confident that their Samsung OLED TV will continue to offer value-long term via personalised picture and sound experiences and exclusive Samsung endless entertainment possibilities.”

At last nights event Samsung showcased its Vision AI suite, which includes AI-powered features such as Click to Search — providing relevant information with a single click — and real-time subtitle translation for foreign-language programs.

The company claimed that they are getting ahead of LG Electronics in the race to develop the best OLED TV with the Company claiming that they are confident they can outpace archrival LG Electronics in the premium organic light-emitting diode TV market to become the world’s #1 OLED TV brand as well as in the South Korean domestic market.

Yong Seok-woo, president and head of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics claims “Samsung aims to make TVs more than just a viewing device. With our Vision AI, Samsung TVs will become a ‘companion’ that understands and recognizes users’ needs and offers optimized solutions,” he claimed during an unveiling event held in Seoul, last night dubbed, “Unbox & Discover 2025.”

“Samsung entered the OLED market three years ago, and our share has been steadily growing — with around 300,000 units sold in 2023 and 1 million units expected in 2024,” Yong said.

“Despite external economic uncertainties, the premium TV market continues to grow, so we are expanding our OLED lineup this year to include 83-inch models.”.

In an effort to differentiate themselves from Chinese brands Samsung is developing advanced AI and OLED TVs for the premium market resulting in the brand significantly expanded its lineup of AI-powered TVs this year with over half of its TV sales to come from AI-integrated models.

Instead of diving into the OLED market Samsung waited until 2022 before they ranged their first OLED TV and unlike LG OLED TV’s the Samsung models will feature the Companies own AI technology which is attracting “excellent” reviews following it’s roll out in Samsung’s smartphones, tablets, and PC’s.

Samsung claim that their plan is to expand its share of the OLED market in multiple domestic markets such as South Korea, Australia and in European markets with management claiming that they believe that they can surpass LG Electronics in OLED TV sales.

Samsung has rapidly expanded its global presence in the OLED TV market, growing market share from 3.1 percent in 2022 to 23.5 percent in 2023.

LG at this stage is still the market leader.

At last night’s event the big discussion point was the impact that Trump Tariffs would have on Samsung and their TV and appliance business.

Yong said the impact on Samsung’s US-bound TV sales would be “limited,” as most products are manufactured in Mexico, which is largely exempt from the tariffs.

“The impact of tariffs on our company is relatively limited compared to others, but we are closely monitoring the situation,” Yong said.

“We operate 10 global production sites and will respond strategically through production allocation.”

Research Group Omdia projects a 2 to 3% decline in global TV shipments this year, Samsung executives said they view the downturn as an opportunity to go on the offensive, particularly against Chinese manufacturers gaining a greater share in the global market.

“While a mild recession is expected, we are expanding our lineup, not shrinking it, and we see this as a chance to counter competitive threats from Chinese brands,” Yong said.

“Chinese players have aggressively targeted the midrange segment, while we have focused on premium and entry-level. Now, we’re expanding offerings in the midrange segment — from QLED to high-end Neo QLED models — to reclaim market share.”

ChannelNews understands that Samsung Australia is looking at the option of letting consumers subscribe to a new TV due in part to the success of the concept overseas.

Both LG Electronics and Samsung have witnessed demand for subscription services that allow consumers to pay a monthly fee for a TV or appliance similar to what Radio Rentals did in Australia.

According to the company, more than half of its AI-powered TVs are now sold via subscription in South Korea.