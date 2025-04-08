Samsung One UI 8 Could Launch as Early as August 2025

News by Isabella Alexiou
Samsung’s next major software update, One UI 8, could arrive as soon as August 2025, aligning with the expected launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, according to reports from SamMobile.

This early rollout is prompted by Google’s accelerated Android 16 timeline, which is now set to debut around June 2025.

Currently, Samsung is rolling out One UI 7, based on Android 15, beginning with the Galaxy S25 series.

However, the company’s relatively slow update process could be challenged by the need to stay current with Android’s latest version.

In past years, Samsung launched foldables with incremental One UI updates rather than full Android upgrades, but the faster Android 16 release could change that approach.

Insiders suggest the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will launch with Android 16 and One UI 8, bringing Samsung back on schedule.

If true, this would require a swift update of the Galaxy S25 and other recent models soon after, to prevent fragmentation and delays.

Samsung is also rumored to introduce a Z Flip 7 FE variant, aimed at offering a more affordable foldable option.

While more leaks are expected in the coming months, the key question remains: Will Samsung deliver its new foldables with Android 16 and One UI 8 as planned?

