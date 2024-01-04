Samsung Galaxy S24 Arrival Teased

Samsung has confirmed it will be hosting the Galaxy Unpacked event for the upcoming Galaxy S24 series on January 17th (January 18th in Australia), and has recently released a teaser video ad.

The video travels through the history of Samsung phones throughout the last four decades.

Beginning in 1988, it shows a proper brick phone, the first phones that allowed making calls without the need for a wire.

Then it jumps to 1999, showcasing Samsung’s first TV phones, using the digital multimedia broadcasting (DMB) standard, allowing the broadcasting of a live TV signal.

The video then moves to 2011 showing the launch of the original Galaxy Note, which pioneered the large screen.

Moving on to 2014, the audience sees the Galaxy S5, offering P67 water and dust resistance, and the Galaxy S6 Edge, introducing wireless card payments via Samsung Pay.

Next on the list in the Galaxy Z Flip, which alongside the Z Fold, started the push into foldable smartphones.

Finally, the audience moves to the tease of a “new era of mobile,” showcasing a silhouette of the S24 Ultra.

See below the teaser video released by Samsung:

[embedyt] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKoG2_zdoSA[/embedyt]