Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Now Available In Oz

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
Samsung has launched its new Galaxy S25 series in Australia with the devices now available at retailers including JB Hi-Fi, as well carriers and on Samsung’s own website and its stores.

As part of the launch activities, four of its flagship stores across the country including Sydney, Perth, Brisbane (Chermside), and Melbourne (Chadstone), will host exclusive in-store events featuring live product demos, instant photo experiences, giveaways and Valentine’s Day treats on 14 February.

Until 23 March, seven major shopping centres across the country will host ‘House of Galaxy Studios’ to showcase the new devices where customers can receive live demos of the phone’s capabilities.

From 19 February to 21 February, Samsung will take over local waterways in Sydney Harbour (19-21 February) and Brisbane River (19-20 February) with a fleet of branded vessels.

The Galaxy S25 series is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, supporting the device’s AI capabilities.

On the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung says that AI agents with multimodal capabilities are integrated within the One UI 7 platform to perform complex tasks across apps and enable natural user interactions through speech, text, videos and images.

Together with One UI 7, Gemini is officially available at launch in 46 languages.

A newly introduced 50MP ultrawide camera sensor has been added to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with professional grade controls like Virtual Aperture and Samsung Log available for users.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 starts from $1,387 for the 256GB version, while the S25+ begins at $1,699 for the 256GB version and the flagship S25 Ultra begins at $2,149 for the 256GB version. All Galaxy S25 devices will come with six months of Gemini Advanced and 2TB of cloud storage at no extra cost.

Scientists Create Wearable 5G Antenna Built Into Denim

Apple Sets Feb 19 For iPhone SE 4 Launch

