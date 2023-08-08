Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra S Pen Passed An Underwater Test

Latest News by Melissa Fitzgerald Share
X

Apparently, the S Pen of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra works so well it even works underwater, according to GSMArena.

We don’t see individuals using their tablets in the pool anytime soon, but the test proves the Samsung technology is tough and the water resistance of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra means consumers can use it next to a pool even with splashing kids without worry.

Additionally, the enhanced Vision Booster tech will automatically brighten the display at night or in sunny environments and with the 14.6” Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the tablet can run at 60-120Hz and be used to multi-task between up to three apps.

If users are working remotely, the GoodNotes app enables users to make handwritten notes and drawings while the Samsung Notes app can easily transform handwritten text into digital text.

 

sam 2 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra S Pen Passed An Underwater TestTo use the tablet even more efficiently for work, consumers can buy the Book Cover Keyboard to transform the tablet to a laptop and with the DeX and the USB-C port, workers can attach everything they need for a productive day inclusive of an extra monitor, keyboard and mouse too.

For the newest Samsung tablet release, S9 tablets have faster, and more proficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset and the Ultra has a new 1TB option.

Between the 1TB option paired with 16GB of RAM, all together these options help to boost multitasking and overall Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra performance.

Leaderboard 728x90 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra S Pen Passed An Underwater Test
Uniden Uniden AppCamSoloPro2k BonusMay 2023 728x90 1 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra S Pen Passed An Underwater Test
728x90 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra S Pen Passed An Underwater Test
4 728x90 RS800PT0 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra S Pen Passed An Underwater Test
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra S Pen Passed An Underwater Test
Channel News Banner Leader board scaled Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra S Pen Passed An Underwater Test
Copy of 728X90 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra S Pen Passed An Underwater Test
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra S Pen Passed An Underwater Test
WAT 241978 AE OB 728x90px EN US Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra S Pen Passed An Underwater Test
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra S Pen Passed An Underwater Test
Previous Post

New JBL Integrated Music System Introduced

Apple Music Rolls Out Smart Discovery Station

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

SmartHouse 'Best Of The Best' Awards - Headphones
Google Maps Will Now Tell Users When To Get Off Public Transport
Epson Reveals AR Flight Simulator For Its Smartglasses