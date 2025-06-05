Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

Samsung is gearing up to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, with rumours pointing to an early July launch event in New York City.

While an exact date is yet to be confirmed, sources indicate Samsung will hold its highly anticipated Unpacked event physically in New York – a notable return to the city for a live launch since the Galaxy Note10 event in 2019.

Last year’s Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 were launched via a virtual event in New York, making this upcoming occasion a more traditional, in-person reveal.

Adding fuel to the excitement, Samsung recently teased what appears to be a Galaxy Z Fold7 Ultra, potentially a premium variant of the Fold7 or even a new tri-fold model.

The company also accidentally confirmed the official names “Galaxy Z Fold7” and “Galaxy Z Flip7” via the file name of a teaser GIF.

gsmarena 001 1 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Ultra teaser

Leaks have revealed the expected colours and storage options for the new foldables. The Z Fold7 is tipped to come in Silver Shadow, Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Coral Red with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

The Z Flip7 will offer Blue Shadow and White Black finishes with configurations up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Additionally, a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE variant is rumoured, featuring simpler specs and fewer colour choices.

Pricing is expected to align with last year’s models, with the Fold7 likely starting around A$2,700 and the Flip7 near A$1,800.

Samsung’s July Unpacked is shaping up to be packed with foldable innovations, including possibly a tri-fold device and new Galaxy Watch.

728X90 1 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
728x90 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
Skullcandy 728x90 1 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
Px7 S3 728x90 1 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
728x90 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
728x90 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
728 x 90 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
Marshall 728x90 1 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
ELX DIG Crosscat Promo 728x90 Mar25 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
Westan 728x90px Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
BEL2535 BPB024 4SQ Banners 728x90 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
hitachi banner 728x90 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Set for July Unpacked Launch
Previous Post

Belkin Enters Gaming Market with Accessory Line for Nintendo Switch 2

Samsung Unveils 2025 Enterprise Technology Solutions Targeting Australian Retail, Education, and Corporate Markets

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

One UI Watch4.5 Finds Its Way To The Samsung Galaxy Watch

Apple Creates New AI Image Editing Tool

Motorola Enters Oz Budget Smartphone Market With e6 Plus