Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

Samsung has launched the beta program for One UI 8, its next-generation software update, starting with the Galaxy S25 series and the company’s latest foldable devices.

The update introduces a major leap forward in AI-powered user experiences, with a particular focus on personalisation and productivity across Galaxy form factors.

Developed in close collaboration with Google, One UI 8 is among the first platforms to integrate Android 16, and it ushers in a new era of Galaxy intelligence powered by multimodal AI.

The update aims to offer a more intuitive mobile experience by combining voice, vision, and touch inputs with real-time context awareness.

Early access is rolling out now for Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra users in select markets including Germany, Korea, the UK, and the US. A wider rollout to additional Galaxy devices is expected later this year.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 release date expectations price estimates and upgrades Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus

Among the standout features is the debut of personalised, proactive AI suggestions through tools like the new Now Bar and Now Brief, designed to anticipate user needs based on daily routines. The updated UI is also optimised for foldables, offering tailored interactions that enhance multitasking and efficiency.

Security remains a key focus with Samsung’s Knox Vault securing sensitive data using a combination of hardware and software isolation. Users will also have control over how their AI data is processed, on-device or in the cloud.

Convenience features are also getting a boost. Auracast support will allow Galaxy Buds and hearing aids to connect to shared audio streams via QR code. Samsung Account will now support NFC and QR-based repair centre check-ins, streamlining the customer support experience.

The Reminder app has received a travel-friendly redesign, while Quick Share makes sending files faster with one-tap access from the settings panel.

BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
728x90 Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
ELX DIG Crosscat Promo 728x90 Mar25 Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
BEL2535 BPB024 4SQ Banners 728x90 Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
Litheaudio 728x90 Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
Skullcandy 728x90 1 Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
Px7 S3 728x90 1 Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
Westan 728x90px Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
Arlo Flash Sale 728x90 Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
728x90 Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
hitachi banner 728x90 Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
Marshall 728x90 1 Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
728X90 1 Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
728x90 Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus
Previous Post

eSIM Tech Drives Demand for Borderless Connectivity

Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

EXCLUSIVE: Samsung To Launch New Cooking & Bespoke Range

CES 2021: Lenovo Launches Thinnest ThinkPad Ever – The X1 Titanium Yoga

Samsung And Google Join Forces On AR Glasses