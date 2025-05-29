Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus

Samsung has launched the beta program for One UI 8, its next-generation software update, starting with the Galaxy S25 series and the company’s latest foldable devices.

The update introduces a major leap forward in AI-powered user experiences, with a particular focus on personalisation and productivity across Galaxy form factors.

Developed in close collaboration with Google, One UI 8 is among the first platforms to integrate Android 16, and it ushers in a new era of Galaxy intelligence powered by multimodal AI.

The update aims to offer a more intuitive mobile experience by combining voice, vision, and touch inputs with real-time context awareness.

Early access is rolling out now for Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra users in select markets including Germany, Korea, the UK, and the US. A wider rollout to additional Galaxy devices is expected later this year.

Among the standout features is the debut of personalised, proactive AI suggestions through tools like the new Now Bar and Now Brief, designed to anticipate user needs based on daily routines. The updated UI is also optimised for foldables, offering tailored interactions that enhance multitasking and efficiency.

Security remains a key focus with Samsung’s Knox Vault securing sensitive data using a combination of hardware and software isolation. Users will also have control over how their AI data is processed, on-device or in the cloud.

Convenience features are also getting a boost. Auracast support will allow Galaxy Buds and hearing aids to connect to shared audio streams via QR code. Samsung Account will now support NFC and QR-based repair centre check-ins, streamlining the customer support experience.

The Reminder app has received a travel-friendly redesign, while Quick Share makes sending files faster with one-tap access from the settings panel.