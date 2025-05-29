Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

Sony has resumed sales of its home cinema and business projectors across Europe and the UK, following a two-month suspension due to EU sanctions.

The temporary halt stemmed from export restrictions affecting a supplier tied to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

With updated EU regulations now in place, Sony confirmed that projector shipments have restarted, including its flagship BRAVIA Projector 8 and Projector 9 models.

Sony is also set to launch its Bravia Projector 7 (VPL-XW5100ES) in Europe this summer.

The mid-range model slots between the XW5000ES and premium Bravia 8, offering a 2200-lumen laser light source, native 4K resolution, and gaming-friendly specs like 4K 120Hz support and low latency.

vplxw5100 3q 250108 01 Large 1 smoaxx Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way

Powered by the XR Processor, the Bravia Projector 7 supports Sony’s suite of display technologies including XR Dynamic Tone Mapping, TRILUMINOS PRO, and Deep Black. It is also IMAX Enhanced certified, making it a good option for home cinema enthusiasts.

Previously launched in other regions, the Projector 7 had been unavailable in the EU during the sanctions period. Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but expectations place it above the XW5000ES’s A$11,000 mark.

Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
ELX DIG Crosscat Promo 728x90 Mar25 Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
Px7 S3 728x90 1 Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
728x90 Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
Westan 728x90px Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
728X90 1 Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
Marshall 728x90 1 Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
Litheaudio 728x90 Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
Skullcandy 728x90 1 Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
Arlo Flash Sale 728x90 Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
hitachi banner 728x90 Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
728x90 Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
BEL2535 BPB024 4SQ Banners 728x90 Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
728x90 Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
Previous Post

Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta with Smarter AI and Foldable Focus

Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year-Based Numbering System

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Apple Shares Slump As Company Faces Weak Demand For iPhone 16

Samsung Galaxy A35 & Galaxy A55 Renders Leaked

Telstra Owned Fetch Cuts New Global Sports Deal With ESPN