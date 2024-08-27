Samsung Set To Reduce OLED TV Power Consumption By 50%

LG dominates in the OLED TV market and as we know OLED powered display panels suck more juice than a Mini LED or Q LED TV, now Samsung believe that they have an answer to this problem.

It was only recently that Samsung entered the OLED TV market, but it didn’t take long before archrival LG Electronics started to lose market share to the world’s #1 TV brand, now Samsung has come up with a solution to reduce power consumption with their OLED TV offering.

Samsung Display believes that they can achieve its goal of reducing power consumption by over 50% in their 2025 TV offering which we may or may not see next week at IFA 2024 or later at CES 2025.

Last week in South Korea at the IMID 2024 conference Samsung Display vice president Yi Chung revealed that Samsung is well advanced was developing technologies that “remove all factors that influence power consumption in its display”.

Back in June 2022 Samsung abandon LCD technology to focus on new OLED technology. This is the same Company that supplies Apple with their iPhone OLED display panels including the new iPhone 16 due next month.

Yi Chung claims that reducing OLED power consumption is a key driver for improving picture quality, as it leads to cooler operation and an extended lifespan.

The company was the first to develop a panel technology that removes the need polarizing film, which resulted in 30% increase in power efficiency, he said.

The AI era will see increased communication using images and video rather than text so the display’s specification and characteristics will become even more important Samsung management claim.

These displays will be able to last longer without needing to charge for at least a day and offer life-like resolution, he said.

Some of the technologies Samsung Display was developing for this was multi frequency driving, where an OLED panel applies different frequencies to manage power consumption, Yi said.

He claims that improved energy efficiency can also be exchanged for higher brightness.

In mobile devices, it can also extend battery life.

The Company has already developed OLED panels without an external polarizer film (to prevent reflecting external light), including QD-OLED as well as ‘Eco-OLED’ for mobile devices, which reduce power consumption by 25%.

Removing the external polarizer is a key component of their new plan.

According to South Korean industry publication The Elec, another component is “multi-frequency driving”, which is an evolution of variable refresh rate technology, where different parts of the display – for example, moving and still areas – are driven at different refresh rates (Hz).

A third component involves using tandem OLED designs with two or more emissive layers to further improve efficiency, according to the company.

LG has not said how they intend to reduce power usage in their OLED Display TV’s however we do know that they are looking to switch to blue PHOLED as a means of reducing power consumption.

They believe that blue PHOLED, could greatly improve OLED display power usage, however it’s still a work in progress.

“We believe that blue PHOLED is within reach” an LG executive recently said.

This technology is basically the transition from fluorescent to phosphorescent (PHOLED) blue. This shift will increase internal luminous efficiency for blue from 25% to 100%, potentially reducing power consumption by up to 25% for the entire OLED display – or enable brighter screens.