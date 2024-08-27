No-Go Zones And Stain Detection: Samsung’s New AI Combo Bot

Samsung’s latest foray into keeping floors and carpets clean is riding the artificial intelligence wave.

The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo AI includes AI object and stain recognition. “By using Al capabilities with the in-built camera, it can recognise spaces, objects and stains,” Samsung said.

After vacuuming, the robot will return to a stained area to give it a little more love.

The all-in-one vacuum and mop robot cleaner auto-empties dust and washes and sanitises the mop pads with hot water.

It dries them with hot air and then sprays steam to “help reduce 99.99% of certain harmful bacteria and reduce unpleasant odours”.

The spinning mops work at 170 RPM.

The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo AI aims to deliver “intelligent cleaning capabilities … keeping itself ready for action by automatically refilling its onboard water tank and recharging its battery”.

The company says it’s about keeping a home clean with minimal effort.

The all-in-one can detect floor types, and when it moves from hard floors to carpet the 6000pa of suction is cranked to get into the fibres.

“[This] helps prevent consumers’ carpets from getting wet and being contaminated by dirty mop pads,” Samsung said. “When the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo AI detects carpet or a rug, it determines whether to lift up the mop pads or to detach them at the Clean Station to minimise cross surface contamination.”

Consumers can control and monitor the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo AI remotely using the SmartThings app on compatible smartphones.

“With four different cleaning modes the all-in-one vacuum and mop robot cleaner can be scheduled to clean either a single or multiple rooms,” Samsung said. Sensors create a layout of the home and convert it into a 3D map.

“Controlled via the SmartThings app, it can be used to custom-define virtual ‘no-go” zones such as the bathroom, the veranda or the entrance, to ensure it avoids designated areas.”

A virtual map will show where the robot is cleaning, and where it’s been.

The cleaner has Bixby voice recognition capabilities, meaning you can say a command and the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo AI will get to work.

The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo has many of the same features as the AI model, including the integrated cleaning station, obstacle and floor type detection, 3D mapping, customised cleaning settings and a live cleaning report.

The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo AI (RRP $2,499) and the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo (RRP $1,999) are now available, via Samsung’s online store and select retailers nationwide including JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys.