The next major Samsung ‘Unpacked’ event which is tipped for August 5th will see the Korean Company reveal their all new Galaxy Note 20 along with four other mobile devices.

Due to COVID-19 the Unpacked event which in the past has been held in New York will see the Company roll out a Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Watch 3 alongside their popular hero device an all new Note 20

The Galaxy Note 20 is forecast to be released in two versions — Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Plus.

The Note 20 version is expected to feature a 6.4-inch display and a 4,300 milliampere-hour battery pack.

The Plus model is likely to sport a 6.9-inch screen and 4,500-mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note 20 Plus is also likely to come with a 108-millionpexel camera module like the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, according to industry sources.

The second edition of Galaxy Fold is anticipated to feature the largest-ever 7.7-inch screen when unfolded.

Analysts expect that the Galaxy Fold 2 will incorporate an all new S Pen in a bid to maximize the use of such a large screen.

During the February Unpacked event in San Francisco, Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung Mobile, hinted the company was working on including the S Pen in the second Galaxy Fold, while declining to elaborate further.

“The online event may take place through various platforms, including Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook,” said a company official.