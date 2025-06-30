Samsung Tri-Fold Leak Hints at Premium Build, October Launch

Samsung’s long-anticipated tri-fold smartphone is rumoured to make its debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, with a full release expected in October, but only in select markets like China and South Korea.

According to known leakers including @PandaFlashPro and Setsuna Digital, the tri-fold will sport a titanium-aluminium frame, offering improved durability while maintaining a premium feel, similar to what we’ve seen in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Powering the device is said to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, putting it on par with Samsung’s Galaxy S25 flagships in terms of performance. This should make it more than capable of handling demanding apps, multitasking, and AI-driven features.

In a surprising twist, the tri-fold will not include an under-display camera. Instead, it will reportedly feature a 12MP punch-hole camera, suggesting Samsung may be stepping back from UDC technology due to ongoing performance limitations, which is a shift also seen in Galaxy Z Fold 7 leaks.

Battery specs remain unconfirmed, though sources indicate a 4,400mAh battery is likely, using traditional tech rather than experimental options like solid-state or silicon-carbon cells.

Pricing is tipped to land around US$2,800 (A$4,200), positioning the tri-fold as a premium niche device, targeting early adopters and tech enthusiasts.

While the Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 will headline Unpacked, it’s the tri-fold that could steal the spotlight. With its unique form factor and high-end hardware, it represents Samsung’s next big bet in the foldables race, and possibly a response to rivals like Huawei’s Mate XT.