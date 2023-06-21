SofiHub Launches Fall Detection Tech In Australia

SofiHub, a subsidiary under global branding Careteq, has introduced a new advanced fall detection system that has become available for the Australian market.

Names TEQ-FallsAlert, this device uses radar technology to alert friends, family or support if the user takes a potentially dangerous fall, also calculating the recovery time.

It is a non-wearable, intuitive system that doesn’t rely on user interaction for alerts, and doesn’t interrupt the lives it is trying to protect.

Executive Chairman for Careteq, Mark Simari has claimed this is a progressive new tool to curb potential disastrous situations where age, frailty, and multiple underlying conditions will be monitored even with a minor fall.

“As a company committed to developing innovative solutions that improve the lives of older Australians, we are thrilled to introduce the TEQ-FallsAlert to the Australian market.”

“By addressing the critical issue of falls in the elderly population, we aim to provide a reliable and efficient means of fall detection that enhances safety, reduces the risk of long lie falls, and promotes independent and dignified living.”

SofiHub is the company behind other offerings including, TEQ-Secure, TEQ-Home, and Electronic Medication Management.

TEQ-Home uses sensors to affirm positive living encouragement and phrases to remind the recipient of their routines, such as wake up time, medication time, or just general health, and care.

It can be used to refer SMS alerts to carers, family or friends in case something seems off.

TEQ-Secure is a monitoring system that maps the safety of workers using GPS technology. Staff are able to be located during emergencies and ensures a person requiring support is attended to in real time. It works best for lone workers or people operating devices requiring certification, care or dedicated attention.

The Electronic Medication Management system has claimed to save 6 – 8 hours a day in administration work. It is a desktop system that ensures legal compliance along with cutting down the level of overlap and idling between professionals.