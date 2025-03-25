Samsung Unveils 2025 Odyssey Gaming Monitors, Including Glasses-Free 3D Model

Samsung has launched its 2025 lineup of Odyssey gaming monitors, introducing major innovations in immersive display technology.

First showcased at CES 2025, the new range includes the industry-first Odyssey 3D, the high-performance Odyssey OLED G8, the expansive Odyssey G9, and the ViewFinity S8 for professionals.

Leading the lineup is the Odyssey 3D (G90XF), a 27-inch gaming monitor that delivers a true 3D experience without the need for glasses. Using advanced eye-tracking technology and a lenticular lens, the display adapts in real time, creating depth and immersion far beyond traditional 2D gaming.

The monitor also features AI-powered 3D conversion, turning standard content into an immersive experience. With 4K resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time, it promises high-performance visuals with FreeSync and G-Sync support.

For competitive gamers and content creators, the Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF) debuts as the world’s first 4K QD-OLED monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. Available in 27-inch and 32-inch models, it offers deep blacks, rich contrast, and ultra-fast response times thanks to VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification and 0.03ms response time.

Samsung’s OLED Safeguard+ technology prevents burn-in with a Dynamic Cooling System and Pulsating Heat Pipe. It also supports FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync, delivering a smooth, tear-free gaming experience.

Designed for gamers and multitaskers, the Odyssey G9 (G91F) features a 49-inch Dual QHD curved panel (1000R curvature), making it one of the largest and most immersive gaming displays available. With a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, it ensures smooth gameplay and ultra-wide viewing.

For creators and professionals, Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture modes allow seamless multitasking across multiple inputs. VESA DisplayHDR 600 and HDR10+ Gaming provide vivid color and enhanced contrast for an immersive experience.

Samsung’s ViewFinity S8 (S80UD) is a 37-inch 4K monitor designed for content creators, designers, and professionals. It supports HDR10 and 1 billion colours, delivering precision and colour accuracy ideal for creative work.

With TÜV Rheinland eye-comfort certification, a 90W USB-C port, and a built-in KVM switch, the ViewFinity S8 enhances productivity while reducing eye strain during long work sessions.

The Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8, and Odyssey G9 are now available for pre-order in global markets, including Australia. Pricing details for Australia are expected soon.