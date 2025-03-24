Motorola Razr Plus (2025) to Feature Unique Wood Edition, Leak Reveals

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
A new leak suggests that the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) will be available in a distinctive wood-backed edition, adding an elegant and unconventional design choice to the foldable lineup.

The leak, shared by reliable insider Evan Blass, showcases an image of the device featuring a wood-textured back with a matching light brown edge.

While it remains unclear whether the material is real wood or a synthetic alternative, it offers a premium aesthetic and tactile feel that could appeal to design-conscious users.

Motorola has previously experimented with faux leather finishes, and the Razr Plus (2025) is expected to come in several new colours, including a darker green variant.

The device itself is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch pOLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, though hardware upgrades from the previous model appear to be incremental.

The official launch of the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) is expected in the coming weeks or months, with speculation pointing to a spring 2025 release.

