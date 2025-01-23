Samsung’s Thin Phone Named As Galaxy S25 Edge

Towards the end of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California, at which the Galaxy S25 series was unveiled, the company tossed in a morsel about the slim phone many have been obsessed with in recent months.

Yes, Samsung will release a slim phone. No, it won’t be called Galaxy S25 Slim. Yes, it will be called Galaxy S25 Edge. No, we’re not going to tell you anymore about it.

So that was that.

A slick video played on a massive screen, and when the words “Galaxy S25 Edge” appeared, a group of people made an “ooh” noise.

There was excitement in the room, and a display table secured by guards showed a prototype of the S25 Edge, hanging from a curved piece of metal. Crowds jostled to get a look at the rectangular piece of mock tech.

“There are two cameras instead of three,” said one reporter in a piece to camera. “There’s not much to say about it other than it’s very thin.”

Well, yes. Very thin. Thinner than other thin phones? Who’s to know?

Will the S25 Edge find itself on shelves ahead of Apple’s thin Air phone? Probably.

A Samsung news release about the launch of the S25 series did not mention the Edge once.

At any rate, some tech types were sceptical about all the fuss. Another thin phone. So what? But others believed the verdict would come down to the battery, cameras and price point.

Slim phones present obvious challenges to developers. You need to fit all that tech in there somewhere, and the smaller the space, the greater the headache.

If Samsung can wedge a long-lasting battery and good quality cameras into the slight frame – and you’d have to assume that is the goal, otherwise what is the point? – then it may be on to something that not only grabs the attention of the tech class, but the public at large.